Influencer composes song for ex-boyfriend who paid him. Video Grupo Milenio

Aranza, better known as YouTuber invisible cover dedicated to creating content related to harry potter or fantastic animalannounced this on his social network Create a great song to tell your story with your unknown ex, Following the example of your favorite singer Taylor Swift, who has dedicated many of her songs to her former partners.

Why is Capa Invisible going to premiere a song?

Capa Invisible has gone through a rough patch in the last few months, so the content creator ended her relationship with him under the alias “El Senior HP”.who is just like him, is a YouTuber best known for broadcasting movie reviews or video game content.

After ending his relationship with “El Senor HP”, the YouTuber began uploading several videos of him singing the song. Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo share their feelings about everything they experienced during their relationshipBut the criticism paid off, which is why Capa Invisible decided to tell its own version of the story TIC TocAnd all Demonstrate that you really are your ex.

Capa Invisible mentioned that he did everything possible to save their relationshipBut apart from commenting on that, senior HP didn’t want it that way Your ex owes you money because you paid to buy your cell phone, but I never paid it,

when is the song Mr. H.P.,

Despite the fact that Capa Invisible has received comments about “It will win and move on”, YouTuber hasn’t been able to completely close the cycle, This is how I announce that the title song will premiere on youtube Mr. H.P. to tell his version of the story as he did with his former collaborators with Taylor Swift.

Capa Invisible is used as a song track. mr perflakely is fine In addition to making my own version of Taylor, I cosplayed one of the singer’s clothes for her next Sensillo song and music video.

youtuber will premiere his song on 31st julyYou can listen to its Adelento via TikTok where Capa sings:

“Hola senior hp o mas bien senor unenumbrable, te crei el alegido, perro tienes solo similar el surname.”

