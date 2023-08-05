Incredible Anti-Aging Treatments by Jennifer Aniston and Cristiano Ronaldo

Many people are looking for magical formulas and ‘the secret of eternal youth’ to keep their face and body in excellent condition. In publications on social networks, it seems that several celebrities have already found the formula.

These celebrities are obsessed with staying young do extravagant and expensive treatments.

One of them is 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who has maintained his body and skin. Since his debut in football, the Portuguese has undergone several surgeries: rhinoplasty, maxillofacial surgery and dentures; in addition to the space, if any Botox to modify su sejus.



During his time at Juventus, he “talked about liposculpture with ultrasound that allowed him to scar the abdomen”.

“Sleep well, eat well and train well. These are the three main things for a sportsman”, as described by Cristiano Ronaldo a few years ago as the key to always performing at his maximum.

Recently it was reported that the footballer underwent treatment with a hyperbaric chamber, which relieves pain, helps him recover from injuries and improve your performance.

In this therapy, the astro football is subjected to a pressure greater than atmospheric through a chamber that contains high oxygen pressure. People who use this remedy assure that it has the ability to cure sensorineural disorder problems, problems associated with diabetes, severe anemia, necrotizing infections.

But overall it is all about treating the body, as Ronaldo follows a strict diet called ‘El Regimen de los Six Dishes’. Your breakfast is made: Ham, queso and low-calorie yogurt.

The first almuerzo suele is accompanied by chicken and vegetables, while the second is based on the consumption of fish and can be repeated once or twice a day. For hours in the afternoon, have some snacks (toast or fruit) and finally, at night, eat a piece of meat, usually with a salad.

What does Jennifer Aniston do?

As per Bazaar, the actress undergoes LPG facial treatment which includes resurfacing of wrinkles, lightening of skin tone, firming of skin, elimination of double chin and other benefits.

The Friends heroine has included sessions in her facial routine with NewFace, a tool to sculpt her face at home.

In addition, the actress uses several masks containing biocellulose from the brand 111 Skin and Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Facial, which help combat the symptoms of stress and fatigue. Apply for just 20 minutes to revitalize your complexion thanks to a powerful blend of peptides.

The actress announced on her social networks, “Several years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly… so when the opportunity to be part of the brand came along in a big way, I threw myself in. ”

Jennifer Aniston believes, “Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I’ve always been an advocate of nurturing your well-being from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins several years ago.” Had given.”

