In Remake – Jornal Illustrado

Rooster (Jackson Antunes)

Currently, Jackson Antunes can be seen playing Gallo in the soap opera “Todas As Flores” available on GloboPlay, as seen in the photo, but he is preparing to return to Globo Studios. Jackson joins the full cast of the “Renascar” remake, which will air at 9 p.m. ET. The actor will play Diocletiano. It is worth recalling that in the original version of “Renascar”, shown in 1993, he played the daimyo.

In “Sun Warriors”

Daniel de Oliveira returned to the recording set for another special assignment. He is in the cast of “Guerreiros do Sol”, in which he will play a romantic couple alongside Aline de Moraes, who play their characters, Idalio and Jania, respectively. As already announced, the plot will be set in the 1930s, in Northeast Brazil and will be based on the real saga of Lampiao and María Bonita. Idalio is the son of Eloi (Jose de Abreu) ​​and is a man marked by the culture and masculinity of the time and will be challenged by Jania’s innovative and feminist ideas. As if this were not enough, Jania falls madly in love with Otilia (Alice Carvalho), the sister of Rosa (Isadora Cruz), who is Idalio’s stepmother.

return of agatha

In the next chapter of “Terra e Paixão”, Angelina (Inez Viana) will travel to Rio de Janeiro and the trip will leave everyone spellbound. However, she reveals that she is visiting a friend whom she has not seen for a long time. Actually, Angelina has a special mission. She goes in search of Agatha (Eliane Giardini) who will be released from prison after serving a twenty year sentence. Agatha dreams of returning to Nova Primavera and meeting her son, Caio (Cau Raymond), with whom she has never lived. By now, everyone in town believes that Agatha died while giving birth to Gaius.

big gift

Arie Mirele presented the artist’s “dream car” a Chevrolet D20 to his sweetheart Joao Gomes. all to celebrate his 21st birthday; Joao Gomes showed the feast on his social networks, as well as other moments from the party. Remembering that Arya and Joao are enjoying the sweet wait for the arrival of the couple’s first child.

Available

Turkish Soap Opera “Harakay – Amor e Vinganka” is available on Globoplay Screens. The story revolves around the couple Miran (Akin Akinoz) and Rayyan (Ebru Sahin), who live in the midst of family rivalry. To avenge the murder of her parents, Meeran tries to marry Rayyan, but an unexpected passion derails her plans. The granddaughter of the stern Nasuh (Makit Sonkan), the head of a traditional Turkish family, young Rayyan (Ebru Sahin) lives a life full of restrictions in the family mansion, which is not well accepted by her adopted grandfather . Driven by revenge against the Sadogglu family and influenced by his grandmother since childhood, Miran (Akin Akinoz) proposes to the young woman the next day, starting a family war filled with love and hate.

new hair

Grazie Masfera caused a stir as he landed at Rio de Janeiro’s Santos Dumont airport. Instantly recognized, it was clicked and the actress’ new hairdo grabbed attention. Strands got a darker hue in a look exclusively for her new character, Donna Baeza, on the HBO Max-produced series.

Long live Ney Matogroso!

One of the greatest icons of Brazilian music, singer Ney Matogroso turns 82 and there is much to be celebrated. Ne Matogroso rose to stardom in the 1970s, mainly with the song “O Vira” from “Secos and Molhados”, and his performances were always marked by extravagant and avant-garde costumes, as well as his make-up. The first solo album came out in 1975. And since then, only hits.

very very rich

Selena Gomez is an American artist who is on the list of billionaire celebrities. Reportedly, she likes to invest her money in luxury cars. And he has a collection of them. Apart from this, she also owns the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. Who can.

Harm

Paul Reubens, the American actor best known for playing Pee-wee Herman in the movie “The New Adventures of Cheech and Chong” and the theater show, has died, according to the US press. He was 70 years old and the cause of his death has not been revealed.

no renewed contract

Vittoria Strada was informed that her contract with Globo would not be renewed. The news was given by the actress herself, but also explained that she should stay at the station, but with a different type of work agreement. Now with no special contract.

Bad News

Actor Angus Cloud, who played Fezzo in the HBO series “Euphoria”, has been confirmed dead. The American actor was only 25 years old and it is speculated that he was a victim of a drug overdose. Model Sydney Martin, with whom Angus was in a relationship, took to her social networks to express her deep regret for what had happened.

walking the dogs

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson shared that she usually takes the late Queen Elizabeth II’s dogs for a walk in the Queen’s gardens, as was the practice of the monarch when she was alive. The seven dogs were inherited by Prince Andrew, but everything indicates they are well cared for and pampered by Sarah, who is still living with Andrew after their divorce in 1996. “I took all 7 puppies yesterday where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth used to take them for walks. The duchess said, “It was wonderful to have memorable moments.” He also showed how the Queen’s gardens are in bloom. Sarah Ferguson hosts the podcast “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah”.

series on Paramount+

“Operation Lioness” can already be seen on the platform screen. Starring Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Michael Kelly and Brazilian-Canadian actress Lesla de Oliveira, the plot is based on a CIA program that exists in real life and follows a young Marine, Cruz Manuelos (Lesla de Oliveira). Is. He is part of a group tasked with taking down a terrorist organization.

short and to the point

Fabiana Carla wasted no time in replying succinctly and objectively to an internet user who had harshly criticized her post. Fabiana showed off her voluptuous body and bikini line, and some Internet users made lewd comments, one of them saying that “the small scar was sticky”. Fabiana wrote, “I didn’t ask for your opinion, keep it to yourself.” And it has been said. Significantly, Fabiana was also praised for this post.