In blue lingerie, Jennifer Lopez stole all eyes at the age of 54

Jennifer Lopez She attracted the attention of social networks during the past few hours, because she made an impressive publication on Instagram, with which she made it clear why even at the age of 54 she is considered one of the most attractive women in Hollywood. age, resulting in Talented actress and singer Lucio rocks her stylish look in a stunning blue linen outfitFor which he had to take thousands of hours from his fans and other celebrities of the country.

As I said earlier, Ben Affleck’s wife posted this through her official Instagram profile.A platform on which she has more than 250 million followers and said that she has a double intention that apart from wishing her loyal fans an excellent week, she is also a businesswoman born in the Bronx, New York. I wanted to demonstrate the excellent physical condition in which he is preserved after celebrating his birthday number 54 last weekend.

JLo reached the age of 54 in excellent physical condition. Photo: IG: JLO

Jennifer Lopez stuns on Instagram with blue lingerie

For this wonderful photo shoot, Jennifer Lopez poses in her new mansion in Beverly Hills from a spacious room that doubles as a walk-in closet. And, as far as I can see, these postcards were captured in the first few stories from your birthday party last weekend that you can view using this look.

The Bronx-born beautiful actress is one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood. Photo: IG: JLO

The gifts that Jennifer Lopez drove her fans crazy were inside An attractive set of linens in blue, which was formed a full cup holder y of unas short brazilian style panties, which were supported by thin strips of cloth which were attached to a pair of chains, besides, over these attractive garments I was wearing A smock decorated in paisley style in blue tones, which, i left it open so that it can be appreciated Superb silhouette that holds its 54 years of age.

JLo pissed off more than one guy with this look. Photo: IG: JLO

as expected, Pictures shared by Jennifer Lopez of herself causing a huge stir among her millions of followers on Instagram Where your post managed to get more than 1.5 million likes in just a matter of minutes, moreover, as it is already the custom of everyone who publishes, The comments box was filled with cientos de halagos performed by her fans and even other celebrities of the country, who took the opportunity to wish her on her birthday, which, as I said earlier, was celebrated last weekend with a party organized by her husband Ben Affleck .