Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1 (2023) is doing well worldwide, even though less than what Paramount Pictures was expecting.

According to colliderAfter 3 weeks in theatres, the seventh film in the franchise crossed the US$450 million mark in its global collections.

Despite having reasonable numbers, it is still bad news for the studio and the producers, not only because it is the lowest collection of the franchise ever, but also because of the high cost of production.

Due to various interruptions in production during the pandemic, Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1 (2023) eventually went way beyond the original budget and cost overruns $290 million to be produced.

Given the current box office performance, it is practically impossible for the film to pay for itself.

Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1

Other main cast includes Tom Cruise hayley atwell, pom clementiff, vanessa kirby, asai morales, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg it is wing rams,

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission ever: find a new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world hanging in the balance, and the dark forces of Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race is on.

Faced with a mysterious and powerful foe, Ethan is forced to think that nothing matters more than his mission – not even the lives of the people he cares about most.

What is production about?

Its budget is estimated to have exceeded US$291 million, far more than was originally planned. Most impressively, the substantial tax exemptions that the production was able to avail of to control costs are already being waived off.

for comparison purposes, Mission: Impossible – Fallout EffectsAs of 2018, cost US$190 million