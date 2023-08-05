Hurricane hates to leave his master’s house – his antics take everyone by surprise – PiT

The pair participated in “America’s Got Talent” and represented the morning of any dog ​​who hates that owners go to work.

Adrian Stoica had already appeared on the “Got Talent” stage three times, but never in the United States. That’s why she felt a little nervous when she faced the jury of the competition, now in its 18th season, which includes producer Simon Cowell, comedian Howie Mandel, model Heidi Klum and actress Sofia Vergara. Hurricane, on the other hand, had nothing to fear and was ready to show what she could do. So, when the two heard the phrase: “The stage is yours”, they started the show.

With nine dogs and two cats, Adrian, 43, has always lived for animals. However, apart from the affection and loyalty they gave, what attracted them even more was the training and testing of their abilities. This is where he started and soon he realized that he had mastered it. Not only him, but the whole world.

While still in Italy, he won several dog training prizes, namely in skill tests that required discs, and, when he moved to Romania, the specialties continued. With six World Championships and 35 European Championships, he is one of the most admired people in the world of dogs. But these rewards were not enough. Adrian also had to impress people who weren’t animal fanatics.

He first participated in “Got Talent” in 2017 and reached the semi-finals of the eighth season of the Italian competition. A year later, he tried out in Romania, surprising the public and judges with his performance. Not satisfied with his place in the competition, he tried again in 2022, but still did not reach the final.

It was with this legacy that Adrian took the stage of “America’s Got Talent”, the episode of which aired on June 27. And he thought the best way to perform in front of an audience of thousands was to wear pajamas. Still, people weren’t quick to judge the book by its cover and let the trainer and her nine-year-old dog Hurricane have their say.

He was lying on the bed and she was sitting on the sofa waiting for the alarm clock on the bedside table to signal them to start the show. But instead of showcasing high acrobatics, he depicted the morning of any family with a dog — especially those who hate that their owners go to work.

As soon as he heard the alarm sound, Storm suddenly got up from the sofa and went to pull the owner’s sheet until he woke up. When he saw that this was not enough, he took his sleeping cap off his head and had to get out of bed.

There, she returned to the sofa, from where it was promptly removed so that Adrian could sit and watch television. However, Hurricane did not allow this and snatched the command from his hand, causing an uproar in the audience and a sigh of excitement from judge Heidi Klum.

Unable to watch television, he opted to exercise. But as soon as he lay down on the floor to exercise his abs, the dog jumped at his feet. Still, all is not bad. Eventually Hurricane decides to do something useful to help his master get ready for work and goes to get his clothes hanger.

Adrian thanks him and begins to take off his pants, which are hidden from the eyes of the audience by the many coats that cover him. At that moment, the dog decided to play a trick on him again, and removed the pile of clothes placed in front of him, causing laughter again in the public.

“She’s been through a lot,” Sofia Vergara said. “I know. Absolutely no sign,” Howie Mandel said.While the dog prevented its owner from leaving the house while his coat was already worn.

After stealing his hat, knocking it on the ground and climbing on his piggy bank, the storm calms down and Adrian is able to go to work. And it got its revenge, when she was away he picked up the remote and took it to the sofa to chew on it.

Both received a standing ovation in the audience. And judges were no exception. Adrian and the Hurricanes only needed three “yeses” to pass and four more to thunderous applause as they advanced to the next stage.

