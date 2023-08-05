News

Hungarian creates beautiful Harlequin cosplay and loves the attention to details

Harley Quinn

Harley QuinnKnown as Harley Quinn, appeared in DC Comics as an enemy of Batman. The character was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. “Batman: The Series”,

His first appearance was in the episode “Joker’s Favor” (“A Favor for the Joker”). The idea was that Harley Quinn would only appear in this specific episode, but due to the good reception from the public, its creators included her in other episodes.

This resulted in him being transferred to the comics in 1993 and the DC Universe in 1999. Over time, Harley Quinn has become one of Gotham City’s most iconic female characters.

Together with Catwoman and Poison Ivy, he formed the Gotham City Siren Gang (Sirens of Gotham), appearing in 26 issues of the comics. Harley Quinn became known as the companion and loving partner of the Joker.

The two met when she worked as a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum. Joker was one of his patients, which caught his attention.

Hungarian cosplayer and costume designer Angie Knight created a beautiful cosplay of the character on Instagram, which showed off the attention to detail.

