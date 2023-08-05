Human immune system affected by pollutants

HeyInfertility, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and even other conditions associated with Covid-19 are associated with a mixture of man-made chemical pollutants accumulated by the human body throughout life, stressed Miquel Porta, a researcher at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​in front of researchers and students of the Institute of Sciences on the Atmosphere and Climate Change (ICAyCC) NAU.

“Many of the pollutants are immunomodulatory, immunosuppressive, and that’s something a lot of people don’t want to see. Many affect the immune system,” he said at the opening of the conference cycle. The current panorama of atmospheric sciences and climate change.

Offering to talk Research on Human Pollution Levels: Science and SocietyThe specialist explained that this is confirmed by a study of the predisposition of people to develop Covid-19, which he conducted with his group of employees, recognized as pioneers in the study of the presence of pollutants and the possibility of infection.

Using a series of blood samples collected in 2016, they asked the same patients for a new fluid intake between 2020 and 2021.

The results showed that pollutants such as arsenic, cadmium, mercury and zinc cannot be associated with the development of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. However, they found that those people who were more likely to consume processed foods and who had higher levels of thallium, ruthenium and lead had more problems in the face of the pandemic.

Proof

The Spanish scientist emphasized that these data are added to the already existing extensive data obtained from numerous studies that have long documented the impact of particles smaller than 10 and 2.5 microns (PM10 or PM2.5) on the development of problems such as diabetes or cancer. . what research has shown Climate Change and Cancer: Policy CoveragePaolo Vinays and Inge Huybrechts in the magazine Molecular Oncology.

Individual action to protect ourselves from plastic toxicity is necessary but very weak so we need policies and regulation to control this, which was very clear when “we helped the polymer reduction campaign by measuring plasticizers in urine and when I measured his and said: “I watched for years, I don’t put hot food in plastic, and it turned out that it is full of phthalates and phenols…”, he commented in the audience of Julián Adem.

Although over time it has become possible to combat exposure to pollutants through regulations such as lead and CFCs, there is now a need to reconsider the use of parabens, widely used in food preservation and cosmetics; In addition to perfluorocarbons (PFAS), which, although considered moderately toxic, being highly persistent, many of them are not excreted by the human body, accumulating, he stressed.

Interaction between students and academics

During the opening of the series of conferences, Jorge Zavala Hidalgo, Director of the ICAyCC, recalled that since 2012 this event has been promoting the interaction of students and scientists from an educational institution with specialists from different regions of the world. Over time, he specified, specialists from Germany, Canada, Spain, the United States, Switzerland, Bolivia, Colombia, France and Israel took part in it.

“In the period from 2020 to 2022, it was uninterrupted and carried out virtually; we have had the opportunity to ensure continuity, and this year there will be in-person and virtual conversations with speakers from Italy, Spain, Israel and Canada, as well as a tribute to Ernesto Jauregui on the centenary of his birth.” he concluded.