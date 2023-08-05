do you believe that use a watch like a millionaire Does this mean having diamond studded pieces that are very expensive or whose prices are so high that you practically have to pay for them? The truth is that it is not so.

United Nations nice watch It doesn’t have to be very expensive, nor do you need to use the rarest or most exclusive from around the world and it doesn’t have to have extravagant or very flashy details at all. What you have to do is find pieces that look exactly like what you want, and maybe adopt a few. Old Money Style SlicesWhich is classic and elegant without being over the top.

In fact, watches are one of the best accessories you can use, because they serve a function (to help you know the time), but they also have an aesthetic element, in addition to being a status symbol. There can also be symbols that help you see yourself higher, more interesting and more powerful.

to do is to avoid certain details that do not really correspond to his Silent Lujo.

How to use a watch like a millionaire: 5 points to avoid

don’t care about them

debs Store your watches properly Already in your boxes or in any part of your wardrobe that has partitions so that you can accommodate them. What happens is, if you put them in a box with other things, there’s a greater risk that your pieces will get broken, damaged or scratched, and this will keep them from looking as good as they are. All you need to see

Don’t always use the same thing (except with exceptions)

Definitely You don’t need a watch for each day Or a collection with a number of pieces, but it’s a good idea to have at least one watch for the diary and another for special occasions. This helps your more specialty pies suffer less wear and tear, but at the same time you still have a little bit of variety with pizzas that can adapt to different looks.

The exception is in vintage or heirloom pieces (family heirlooms), which can be much more special than a new watch, as they have a history and a lot of sentimental value.

Do not ignore the type of shirt/jacket and the width of the sleeves

The dress you are going to wear needs to be considered Before choosing a watch to accompany, take into account the width and width of the sleeve. This is because, for example, if your watch is too wide and your shirt is too tight, the watch may get stuck and the shadow will look awkward, besides you may be uncomfortable or have some problems moving freely. .

But the bottom line is size, you also have to consider that if your watch is very casual, it probably isn’t the best choice for a very formal look, and vice versa.

don’t forget about old pizza

get united vintage pizza Could be a great element in your collection (flat nail Pit I featured it with the watch I took to Wimbledon this year), as they are classic elements or even part of a collection that is not trendy.

But you have to be careful, as you can find vintage items at affordable prices, or at a much higher price if they are rare or unique pieces. If you feel you’re limited, look for classic options, but look for brands that aren’t that expensive or models that aren’t that hard to find, and focus on what you’re buying. If it is in good condition.

don’t use watches that don’t wear out

Avoid watches that are too big for you, Not choosing the right size strap will cause the piece to move every time you move, and may even cause some damage, whereas those that are too tight will do you harm. The advantage is that straps are adjustable and you can remove extra slabbones to get the right size, whereas with skin straps it’s a bit more complicated, as you have to make extra needles and they can come out very badly. Are.

And on the ground there is also the size of the strap, the size of the watch face to consider, which should be proportional to the size of your wrist.

Bonus: maintenance not released

Do you want your watch to last longer? so you have to give maintenance regularlyOn the ground so that it looks clean and shiny, also to make sure everything is working well and to be able to fix any problems before they become too big.