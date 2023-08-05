How to prevent and treat hepatitis, a disease that is also sexually transmitted

“Together we can end hepatitis in the Region of the Americas and reach PAHO targets by 2030. Let’s reduce the number of new cases and avoid unnecessary deaths caused by hepatitis B and C infections,” said PAHO (Getty Images)

July 28 at world hepatitis daya date meant to reflect on it disease, is classified as “silent”, as often its symptoms appear at very late stages.

In accordance with World Health Organization (WHO), Hepatitis is a viral disease responsible for high levels of morbidity and mortality worldwide. It is estimated that 57% of liver cirrhosis and 78% of primary liver cancers are caused by hepatitis viruses. B and C. It is estimated that only in America almost 80 thousand new infections hepatitis B and C appear annually.

It is a disease that has forms of prevention that avoid many of these deaths, and the WHO is working towards this goal, which proposes to reduce the number of new infections of hepatitis B and C by 90% by 2030 and by 65% ​​of cases of liver cancer and cancer. liver. cirrhosis.

From Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)emphasizing, he emphasizes: “There are effective vaccines and treatments that give hope to everyone. vaccine against hepatitis B available for both adults and children, while oral procedures insurance can cure hepatitis C. Knowing your status and accessing treatment is critical for pregnant women with chronic hepatitis B to prevent mother-to-child transmission of the virus.

WHO aims to reduce new hepatitis B and C infections by 90% and liver cancer and cirrhosis by 65% ​​by 2030 (Getty Images)

“PAHO is working with countries in the region to expand access to viral hepatitis diagnostic tests, drugs and vaccines through the Strategic Fund and the Revolving Fund,” the organizations added. He Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Strategic Fund It is a regional technical cooperation mechanism for joint procurement of essential medicines and strategic public health commodities. Thus, the Fund is a central component of PAHO’s strategy for achieving health for all.

For over four decades, the company Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines this has facilitated access to safe, high quality vaccines at affordable prices for Member States and territories in the region. This fund is an integral component of the broader immunization program that supports countries’ efforts to achieve sustainable and equitable reductions in morbidity and mortality from vaccine-preventable diseases through control and elimination strategies.

“Together we can end hepatitis in the Region of the Americas and achieve PAHO targets by 2030. Let’s reduce the number of new cases and avoid unnecessary deaths caused by hepatitis B and C infections,” PAHO stressed.

It is a disease that has forms of prevention that prevent many of these avoidable deaths (Gettyimages).

A recent survey showed that healthcare professionals face many ignorance in their patients about hepatitis, its varieties, forms of infection, causes and consequences or consequences. He 91% He believed that his patients were not sufficiently informed about measures to prevent the spread of this disease. On the other side, 85% He replied that people do not know about sexual contact as a way to spread viral hepatitis.

The survey was conducted Viri Health, The first Argentinean platform facilitating access to quality healthcare for the country’s medical professionals. The data survey was conducted among more than 80,000 users per month, and in turn, more than 10,000 network professionals were consulted to get their opinion.

In particular, doctors said that 70% of his patients There is limited or no knowledge, 28% have some knowledge but significant gaps and only 1% say they are well informed. On the other side, 81% professionals considers important promote testing for early detection of the disease and timely treatment, which will allow him to get out of the “silent” illness and prevent serious complications or deaths.

58% of people said they didn’t know that some types of hepatitis could be asymptomatic for years (Getty Images)

Agustina Martínez Garmendia, a clinician and hepatologist who belongs to the network of professionals on the platform who authored the survey, highlighted this point: “One of the main problems is that most people with viral hepatitis no symptoms and they can live for years without being discovered. When hepatitis C is diagnosed in only 2 out of 10 people and of these, only 2 out of 10 receive treatment, despite the fact that there is a safe and effective antiviral treatment that cures almost 100% of people. In addition to the free vaccine, there are effective treatments for hepatitis B.”

In turn, Garmendia emphasized the importance of getting tested: “The priority is that people understand that the only way to know if they have hepatitis is to do a blood test, and the sooner they are diagnosed, the better their chances of being cured. It is interesting to observe that in relation to a survey conducted on patients, the point of view is opposite to the point of view of professionals regarding the degree of knowledge they see in their patients. In fact, 64% of the respondents stated that they were aware of hepatitis B and C. They can be sexually transmitted.

On the other hand, 44% of participants said they had an idea of ​​what hepatitis is, although they were not sure they could explain it accurately. 37% were confident in their knowledge of the causes and effects of the disease, while 19% knew only that it was a disease. As for the consequences after infection, 39% believe that they could have known about them, 33% admitted that they did not have this information, and 28% said that they knew about them.

Physicians said that 70% of their patients have limited or no knowledge, 28% have some knowledge but significant gaps, and only 1% say they are well informed (Gettyimages).

The relevant fact is that 58% of individuals indicated that they did not know that some types of hepatitis could be asymptomatic. during the years. In addition, 40% did not know that the trigger for this disease could be alcohol and drug abuse.

“July 28 gives us the opportunity, through our survey, to reveal the point of view of professionals who demonstrate in their offices general lack of knowledge about the disease. We also want to raise awareness that this disease can become chronic or have serious consequences, such as the possibility of developing cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver failure,” said Matthias Silecki, CEO of this network.

Consonant with Selecki, Dr. Garmendia concluded:Although there are five hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D and E), hepatitis B and C have a major impact on our region as they are responsible for a large proportion of cirrhosis and liver cancer. That is why it is important to consider transmission routes to prevent infections very similar to HIV (sexual intercourse without using a condom, contact with contaminated blood, transmission from mother to child, etc.).” .

