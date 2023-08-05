How to get Operator from Savage, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg in Warzone 2

Artists 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj join Snoop Dogg in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and we tell you how we can get the operator package.

In the last few years, Duty A puesto las pilas with crossovers and hamos tenido collaboracas and we could be as different as Jigsaw, Godzilla or Attack on the Titans. However, the team didn’t want to stop there and grow the list.

From the start of Season 5, we already know that other packages from operators that will land all over the place will arrive. On this occasion we are going to hip hop with three famous people in Panorama.

21 Savage, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg will be available in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 and we bring you everything so you know how to get them.

How to get Snoop Dogg as an Operator in Warzone 2

activision

The first person to be gunned down for Season 5’s exit is Snoop Dogg. Following his debut in Call of Duty Vanguard last year, Snoop Dogg returns in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Snoop Dogg’s package has already been unveiled and is packed with the following accessories:

The preset alternated designs of Snoop Dogg and “Do-Double G”.

Weapon Scheme Assault Rifle “Life of da Party”

SMG Tok Force 141 Weapon Blueprint

“Salvage y Libre” Handgun Weapon Scheme

Shooting Move “Snoop Hustle”

Vehicle design “High Rider” with rear doors

“Death Row Records” Gun Necklace

Loading Screen “A Snoop Thang”

“snoop” symbol

Although the price for this package has yet to be determined, it is more likely to be priced at the usual 2,400 COD points that Activision has accustomed us to.

How to get Nicki Minaj’s Operator skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

activision

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj debuts in full swing in Warzone 2 First part of season 5.

Like the rest of the packages, Nicki Minaj can be purchased on the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 stores as soon as they arrive, and will likely cost around 2,400 COD points.

How to get Operator Pack 21 Savage in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Finally, 21 Savage will arrive on Call of Duty Reloaded updated as part of Season 5 The current season is almost halfway through. Even as the exact launch date is not known till the time of writing these lines, we will get bad news in the next few weeks.

When 21 joins the game, your customized operator package will be available for purchase on the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 stores.

However, it looks like the 21st package will follow the recent trend and will cost around 2,400 COD points.

We will update the news when we have more information on the matter.