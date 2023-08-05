How many weeks is it good to keep eggs in the refrigerator? – Teach me science

eggs are a staple in many kitchens, and knowing how store them properly it is important to keep it fresh and safe.

There is debate about whether eggs should chill or notbut based on scientific evidence and expert advice on food safety, store safely in the refrigerator to maintain its quality and reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

Do they go to the fridge or not?

egg cooling It is important that they stay fresh longer. Store them at a low temperature, approx. 4°Сhelps prevent bacterial growth and keeps the shell intact.

Although uncooked eggs are sold in some countries, cooling is best practice to ensure your safety.

cooling time

Once in the fridge fresh eggs may last up to four to five weeks. However, it is recommended to consume them before three weeks to ensure its quality.

boiled eggs they should be consumed within a week of preparation to avoid the risk of bacterial contamination.

Egg types and cooling time

fresh eggs: Fresh eggs without cracks in the shell store in the refrigerator for up to four weeks No problem Always remember to check the expiration date on the packaging. Also, placing them on the middle shelf of the refrigerator rather than on the door helps maintain a more consistent storage temperature. Boiled eggs: Boiled eggs should be store in the refrigerator and consume within a week To avoid bacterial growth, it is recommended to store them in an airtight container separate from other foods to prevent cross-contamination. Egg Food Combination: If you are cooking with eggs, such as omelettes or cakes, they should be refrigerate and consume within two days to keep them fresh and flavorful. Do not leave these foods at room temperature for long periods of time, especially in hot weather, as this may encourage bacterial growth.

How to understand that the egg is bad?

The easy way check if the egg is spoiled does “floating egg test”. Fill the container with water and carefully place the egg in it. If the egg completely sinks, it is fresh and can be eaten.

If it floats on the surface of the water, it is most likely spoiled, as the amount of air inside the shell increases as the egg ages.

Storing fresh and hard-boiled eggs in the refrigerator is a great way to enjoy this versatile dish at its best.

By following these guidelines, you can enjoy tasty and healthy eggs in your daily diet while ensuring food safety for yourself and your family.

Proper egg handling and storage are important methods for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing food waste. Enjoy delicious meals made from fresh and safe eggs!