how many steps to improve health

Thanks to various published studies, it is more or less clear how many steps we must take in order to reap the benefits for our health. But what happens in case people with heart failure? New study published in the journal JACC: heart failureinfluenced this question by showing how many steps are needed to improve the health of these people.

They did this by using portable consumer devicessuch as the popular smart watch, which allows you to monitor the physical activity that is carried out daily, as well as the state of human health, at least in the most basic aspects.

Thus, researchers from Michigan Medicine and the University of Missouri with the Middle American Heart Institute in St. Luke determined that more steps per day linked to better health for people with heart failure reduction of symptoms and physical limitations.

In this regard, Jessica R. Golbus, the study’s first author and clinical instructor in internal medicine and cardiology at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, notes that this is “one of the first studies to present patient laptop data in context.” with heart failure and helps us understand what the data means physical activity from wearable devices at the population level as well as at the individual level.

So the activity monitors were delivered to over 400 patients in 12 weeks determine the relationship between daily steps and floors climbed, as well as symptoms and physical limitations of people. Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaires (KCCQ) were used to measure general symptoms and physical limitations.

The results showed that providing 1000 to 5000 steps was associated withSignificant improvement in symptoms and fewer physical restrictions reflected in KCCQ points, ”they indicate in the statement. Despite over 5,000 steps, the connection was less.

Particularly the people who went 2000 steps per day, the overall symptom score was 3.11 points higher and the physical limitation score 5.36 points higher than those who walked halfway. While those who they increased the number of steps by 2000 daily throughout the study, there was an improvement in the assessment of physical limitations by more than 5 points.

“While increasing the number of steps over time has shown better control of symptoms and physical function, decline showed no relationship with these results,” they note.

Brahmaji Nallamotu, professor of internal medicine and cardiology at UM School of Medicine, explains that “by collecting data from wearable devices, we can now examining people at home and over time. That’s something special about this job. We have a lot more to learn when we look at things that can affect step counting, such as travel, weather, and vacations.”

With this in mind, the researchers highlight the importance of “understanding whether data from portable consumer devices is clinically significant and how“.

For his part, John Spertus, co-author of the study, comments on these findings, which “provide a first look at how changes in activity are associated with changes in health status patients, suggesting that we should interpret improvements in activity as indicators of improved health, but not necessarily worry about decreased activity.”