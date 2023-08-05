How foods rich in vitamin C can boost immunity in the summer

In the summer, it is very important to consume foods rich in vitamin C.If during the cold months this vitamin is extremely important due to its immune system benefits and its ability to prevent and treat colds and runny noses, now we are also interested in its contribution to antioxidants.

Benefits of this vitamin:

Vitamin C is essential for our body to perform functions such as collagen synthesis, needed to strengthen the tissues that form tendons, muscles, bones, or teeth and gums.

Vitamin C also promotes the absorption of iron, Therefore, it is necessary, for example, for anemia.

Helps heal and heal wounds. This is important for the smooth conduct of any surgical intervention. A daily dose of 1000-2000 mg is recommended approximately 15 days before the intervention and approximately 15 days after it.

Regulates the immune system due to its antiviral and antioxidant properties.

Our body does not synthesize vitamin C therefore we must supply it through food.

Some foods rich in vitamin C: