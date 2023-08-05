How exercise can help your mental health
According to research, neurological changes can make the positive effects of exercise on your brain more sustainable. People get additional benefits from the discipline of exercise. The very act of exercising when you don’t feel like it strengthens your ability to deal with unpleasant emotions without avoiding them.
“Exercise itself can be beneficial because it teaches people to tolerate anxiety in a way that mimics the higher levels of arousal that can feel like anxiety,” Noruzinia says. She explains that this exposes the person to discomfort in a safe way. In the field of mental health, this practice of controlled and therapeutic interaction with dangerous sensations is called interoceptive manipulation, and it improves a person’s ability to tolerate unpleasant sensations that they previously avoided.
It can be helpful in treating depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use disorders and personality disorders, Noruzinia says, or really any mental health issue where a person is trying to avoid feeling. specific emotion.
4. Strengthen the mind-body connection
To really understand how exercise is good for the mind, not just the body, we need to radically change the way we think and stop treating mind and body as separate things, experts say.
“Basically, there isn’t as much of a difference between mental and physical health as our culture and language can sometimes lead us to believe,” says Marina Weiss, a clinical psychologist at Center for Mental Health Innovationat the School of Public Health and Health Policy at the City University of New York.
The brain and body are connected in many ways, such as through the vagus nerve. The chief of all cranial nerves descends from the brain through the spinal column and carries signals from the brain throughout the body, including to the heart, lungs, and digestive system. It also carries feedback from the whole body to the brain.
Vagus nerve stimulation through exercise has been shown to strengthen the mind-body connection, helping with everything from treatment-resistant depression to post-traumatic stress disorder.
5. Increase your heart rate variability
One indicator of health is the range in which heart rate can safely vary from rest to exercise.
Heart rate variability is also considered an indicator of this complex interaction between the brain and body, showing how strong this connection is. Exercise improves heart rate variability.
Increased heart rate variability can help protect us from mental health issues like depression, even when we’re facing other stressors like a cancer diagnosis, Weiss says.
High-intensity interval training (HIIT)—bursts of intense exercise followed by intervals of slower, less demanding work—in particular, can increase this heart rate range. According to a study published in Journal of Exercise and Fitness.
Just be sure to check with your doctor before starting any new regimen and take it slowly.