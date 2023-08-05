How exercise can help your mental health

According to research, neurological changes can make the positive effects of exercise on your brain more sustainable. People get additional benefits from the discipline of exercise. The very act of exercising when you don’t feel like it strengthens your ability to deal with unpleasant emotions without avoiding them.

“Exercise itself can be beneficial because it teaches people to tolerate anxiety in a way that mimics the higher levels of arousal that can feel like anxiety,” Noruzinia says. She explains that this exposes the person to discomfort in a safe way. In the field of mental health, this practice of controlled and therapeutic interaction with dangerous sensations is called interoceptive manipulation, and it improves a person’s ability to tolerate unpleasant sensations that they previously avoided.

It can be helpful in treating depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use disorders and personality disorders, Noruzinia says, or really any mental health issue where a person is trying to avoid feeling. specific emotion.

View more health and wellness offerings > {“hideCategory”:false,”useAlternateLanguage”:false,”headlineIconAltText”:””,”listItems”:({“categoryTitle”:”Health and wellness”,”categoryUrl”:”/english/membership/benefits/health/ “, “CategoryDeepLinkParam”: “HealthAndWellness”, “islimitedTimeOffer”: Fals, “ServieWjson”: {“DBR_OFFER_ID”: “10533019BF4938538CEF383481538A4B”, “Source_Name”: “AARP® DISCRESCE uMRX®”, “SavingSERINGERSERESRESE”,” SavingSERESRESE “,” Saving_TIT “,” Saving_TIT “,” Saving_TIT “. medicines for you and your family”,”offer_description”:”\u003cp\u003eThis program offers a free prescription drug discount card that you can use at over 66,000 pharmacies nationwide and save on all FDA-approved prescription drugs The program is open to the general public, AARP membership is not required, but AARP members enjoy additional benefits such as higher drug discounts, home delivery, dependency insurance, and more will not process your rebate. ask your pharmacist to call 1-877-422-7718.\u003c/p\u003e”,”offer_short_description”:”Free prescription drug discount card that can be used at over 66,000 pharmacies nationwide”,”category_list “: “healthandwellness”,”subcategory_list”:””,”tags”:({“tagID”:”dbr:healthandwellness”,”title”:”Healthandwellness”,”name”:”healthandwellness”,”deeplink_url” :” /english/membership/benefits/health/”,”deeplink_param_value”:”healthandwellness”,”get_offers_url”:”/etc /aarp/dbr/ws.api/offers/healthandwellness.json”,”sub_tags”:() }) ,”vertical_image_url”:”/content/dam/aarp/benefits_discounts/providers/optumrx/258×334-optumrx-hand-pulling-medical-card-from-wallet.jpg”,”image_url”:”/content/dam/ aarp/ benefits_discounts/vendors/optumrx/1140×641-optumrx-manual-pull-medical-card-from-wallet.jpg”,”advertisement_flag”:””,”advertisement_sort_order”:””,”merchant_phone”:”1-877-422 – 7718″,”merchant_phone_label”:”or phone OptumRx”,”howto_redeem”:”Learn more”,”howto_redeem_url”:”https://aarppharmacy.com/?utm_source\u003dasicoop\u0026utm_medium\u003dmemben\u0026utm_campaign\ u003d3GH\u002 6utm_content \u003dasicoop”,”howto_redeem_expired”:”Renew to learn more”,”howto_redeem_expired_link”:”https://appsec.aarp.org/mem/renew”,”howto_redeem_non_member”:”Join to learn more”,”howto_redeem_non_member_link”: “https://secure.aarp.org/applications/membershipChallenge/showChallengeForm.action?appName\u003daccount”,” howto_redeem_anonymous”:”Join to learn more”,”howto_redeem_anonymous_link”:”https: //appsec.aarp.org/mem/join?campaignid=UASMBP1\u0026intcmp=EWHERE-MBCHAE-LP-MMA-JOIN”,”howto_redeem_desc”: “Access your free discount card online and use it at any participating pharmacy. “,”member_exclusive_flag”:”no”, “offer_type”:”EverGreen”,”hideLeavingAARP”:””,”interstitial_desc”:”You will leave the AARP site and access the site of a trusted provider. Supplier terms, conditions and policies apply. This website may not be available in Spanish.”,”dbr_offer_type”:”discount”,”restrictions”:”\u003cp\u003eMember business benefits are provided by third parties and not by AARP or its affiliates. Suppliers pay royalties to AARP for the use of their intellectual property. These fees are for the general use of the AARP. Some supplier offerings are subject to change and may have limitations. /p>”,”lto_daysleft_start_control”:30,”is_redeemable_in_person”:”false”,”is_redeemable_only_in_person”:false,”state_blacklist”:(),”offer_timing”:”anytime”,”line_of_business”:”ASI Health”, “asi_category”:”ASI Healthcare \ u0026 Insurance”,”analytics_brand”:”OptumRx | AARP® Prescription Discounts Provided by OptumRx®”,”analytics_offerid”:”aarp-prescription-discounts-provided-by-optumrx-10187″,”howto_redeem_already_registered_anon”:”Member Login”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_anon_link”:”https:/ / login. aarp.org/online-community/loginform.action”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_nonmember”:”Link Your Membership”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_nonmember_link”:”https://secure.aarp.org/applications/membershipChallenge/showChallengeForm.action?appName \u003daccount” ,”offer_keywords”:(“Prescription drug savings”,”prescription drug discounts”,”Prescription drug discounts from OptumRx”,”optumrx”,”drug discount card”),”offer_keywords_spanish”:(“prescription drug savings drugs”,”prescription drug discounts”,”Prescription discounts provided by OptumRx”,”optumrx”,”drug discount card”),”provider_logo”:”/content/dam/aarp/benefits_discounts/providers/optumrx/aarp- OptumRxDiscount-2x-logo.svg” ,”provider_logo_alt_text”:”AARP logo discounts”,”provider_logo_cdn_uri”:””,”provider_logo_width”:””,”provider_logo_height”:””,”enable_utm_parameters”:” true”,” append_aid_paramter”:””,”lto_model_heading “:”Limited Time Partner Offers”,”lto_advertisement”:”Affiliate Exclusives”,”ty_socialMissionFlag”:”true”,”deeplink_param_value”:”aarp-prescription-discounts-provided -by-optumrx-10187″,”pixel_learn_more_value” :””,”howto_redeem_2″:”More”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_nonmember_label”:”Already a member?”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_anon_label”:”Already a member?”,”image_alt_text”:””, “image_title”:”Woman shopping at a pharmacy”,”image_cdn_uri”:”https://cdn.aarp.net/content/dam/aarp/benefits_discounts/providers/optumrx/ 1140×641-optumrx-hand-pulling-medical-card -from-wallet.imgcache. revb85c34f495b0dd2ec69e3eb5822ae0cd.jpg”,”tab_label_offer_details”:”Details”,”tab_label_restrictions”:”Disclosure”,”geoloc_tab_label”:”Location”,”disclaimer_label”:””,”geoloc_provider_legal_info”:”You will leave the AARP site and go to reliable supplier. Supplier terms, conditions and policies apply. This website may not be available in English.”,”geoloc_miles_label_text”:”Miles”,”geoloc_show_results_within_label_text”:”Show Results Inside”,”geoloc_see_more_button_text”:”Details”,”geoloc_find_location_label”:”Find Location”,” geoloc_total_results_label “:”Result(s)”,”geoloc_no_results_view_message”:”There are no locations within 100 miles. Try another location”,”geoloc_tab_hint_text”:”Enter your address, city or zip code”,”geoloc_mobile_list_cta”:”VIEW LIST”,”geoloc_mobile_map_cta”:”VIEW MAP”,”geoloc_experience_type”:”full_location”, “ty_ctaText”: “Continue”,”geoloc_hide_tab”:”false”,”ty_interstitialText”:”Thank you for visiting aarp.org. Come back to learn about the benefits of AARP membership and enjoy all that membership has to offer.”,”howto_redeem_label”:”How to access”,”ty_interstitialDesc”:”Go back to learn about the benefits of AARP membership and enjoy all that it has to offer membership”. ,”ty_cancelText”:”cancel”,”ty_interstitialTitle”:”Thank you for visiting aarp.org.”,”lto_daysleft”:”Days Left”,”provider_logo_title”:”AARP Logo Prescription Discounts”, ” geoloc_hide_see_more_button”:”false “,”geoloc_provider_link_cta”:”Find out more about this benefit by visiting the provider’s website”,”offer_page_path”:”/espanol/benefits-discounts/all/aarp-prescription-discounts-provided-by-optumrx -10187/”,” redemption_content”:””,”show_phone_number_above_cta”:””,”restrictions_label”:”Disclosure”,”show_state_availability”:””,”state_availability_text”:”CHECK FOR AVAILABILITY IN YOUR STATE”,” hideRestrictionsTab” :””,”ltos” :()},”parentOfferJson”:{}})}

4. Strengthen the mind-body connection

To really understand how exercise is good for the mind, not just the body, we need to radically change the way we think and stop treating mind and body as separate things, experts say.

“Basically, there isn’t as much of a difference between mental and physical health as our culture and language can sometimes lead us to believe,” says Marina Weiss, a clinical psychologist at Center for Mental Health Innovationat the School of Public Health and Health Policy at the City University of New York.

The brain and body are connected in many ways, such as through the vagus nerve. The chief of all cranial nerves descends from the brain through the spinal column and carries signals from the brain throughout the body, including to the heart, lungs, and digestive system. It also carries feedback from the whole body to the brain.

Vagus nerve stimulation through exercise has been shown to strengthen the mind-body connection, helping with everything from treatment-resistant depression to post-traumatic stress disorder.

5. Increase your heart rate variability

One indicator of health is the range in which heart rate can safely vary from rest to exercise.

Heart rate variability is also considered an indicator of this complex interaction between the brain and body, showing how strong this connection is. Exercise improves heart rate variability.

Increased heart rate variability can help protect us from mental health issues like depression, even when we’re facing other stressors like a cancer diagnosis, Weiss says.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)—bursts of intense exercise followed by intervals of slower, less demanding work—in particular, can increase this heart rate range. According to a study published in Journal of Exercise and Fitness.

Just be sure to check with your doctor before starting any new regimen and take it slowly.