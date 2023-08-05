How did Ryan Gosling robotize Barbie movie?

Now seeing this the whole world started watching barbieLooks like the secret is finally out. margot robbie it’s not the star of barbie, Yes, she plays the lead role. Yes, I produce it. Yes, you can spend a lot of time walking around in beautiful outfits. But the star? Oh god, no. if you’ve already seen barbieso you’ll know for sure Ryan Gosling is actually the star of the movie.,

Gosling plays Ken, Barbie’s overbearing boyfriend. However, although Barbie has been the driving force of the film’s aggressive marketing campaign, it is revealed that the film is secretly a tool for Kane. Kane gets the most juicy character development. Se leva todos los jokes buenos. Have a musical number. There is more than one musical number. You are self aware, it is about you and it is complex. This Might Qualify as the Best Role of Ryan Gosling’s Life,

In fact, it is an unexpectedly sustenance letter. Even though Kane could only be a comic character, the screenwriter greta gerwig or Noah Baumbach Enriched it with a complex inner tangle. The film’s Ken longs so much to be recognized by Barbie that his need turns into an ugly caricature of masculinity that spreads to other Kens, until they infect Barbieland with the kind of sarcastic patriarchy that makes them Inspires to give honest sermons about him. steven malcolms,

His thinking is also surprisingly deep. The climax of the film technically occurs when Barbie decides she wants to be a real girl, however, all that emotional weight is cut short 10 minutes before Ken tackles the concept of internal validation he realizes. It happens that he cannot be really happy until he can be really happy. Again, this separates who’s out of your relationship with Barbie. Gosling does most of the scene in a humorous way, but there’s also an obvious rawness to it. Critics compare the scene to the tearjerker work he did sad san valentin for a reason.

Beyond that, though, it’s clear to all that Gosling is having a great time. It presents an interpretation like an old movie star, something we don’t see too much of today. L S Kane, and he is determined to be Kane. But at the same time, that’s Ryan Gosling, winking and smiling at the audience like they can’t believe he’s standing next to his wife. it’s like watching Jack Nicholson Right in the middle of being a young and intense actor and enjoying his image. it’s like watching Bruce Willisbefore he learned to use his smile to protect himself from material evils.

more than anything, It’s A Sign That Gosling Should Be Doing More Comedy, Of course, this isn’t your first comedy. I studied wonderful, though rejected, in crazy and stupid love, mark all the correct comic timing La la Land, I work in kind of dangerous continues to be criminally underrated. However, there’s just something about Kane that falls like a ring on a finger. If you can find more papers that play to your strong points so effectively, it won’t deter you.

And one gets the impression that Gosling knows it too, given the fervent enthusiasm with which he launched himself to promote barbie Before La Huelga del SAG-AFTRA. Long before the film was released, Gosling was clinging to the potential of becoming a Ken meme, and talking grandly about all the traits that make a Ken a Ken. I made a video for GQ Essentials in which the character enters and exits with such fluidity that it is now impossible to identify where Ryan ends and Ken begins. That said, I found players for parts that read “When you act like Kane, you can do this”. He mentions that after running he had to separate himself from his inner Ken, indicating that it remains inside him like an Elvis accent. Austin Butler, On the contrary, this is the worst movie promotion we’ve seen because all the members of the MCU pretended they were best friends. If this isn’t Hollywood’s way of quietly criticizing what point I get for another good comedic role, I don’t know what is.

However, you won’t have to wait long. a film by barbie It has been a resounding commercial success, and everyone knows that success begets sequels. but (spoiler alert) barbie Don’t leave too much room for anything else, as it ends when Barbie gives herself the spiritual death that allows her to ascend to the real world. So, do you know what it means? That means we – and Ryan Gosling – should prepare ourselves for the possibility of a Kane film in 2025.