News

How are 5 Hollywood legends of the 90s doing today?

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 3 2 minutes read




Demi Moore, Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Sharon Stone: look how they are today – Photos: Reproduction/NT Montage


by NT Editorial

Published on 07/27/2023 at 07:33:00 PM,
Updated on 7/27/2023 at 2:27:51 pm

Demi Moore, Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Sharon Stone were some of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses in the 1990s. Currently, they are between 48 to 65 years of age and have a huge number of fans on social networks.

See below, how 5 legends of the United States of America in the ’90s are today:

+ How are the 4 surviving actors from the main cast of Chaves doing today?

See also

semi-swamp

Recently Demi Moore showed serious support towards the Hollywood actors in an Instagram post. The star of titles such as Ghost (1990) and Striptease (1996), now 60, has starred in series such as American Horror Story and, next year, will star in the next season of Feud. She has also extended full support to her ex-husband Bruce Willis who was diagnosed with aphasia last year.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts, best known for films like Pretty Woman (1990) and A Place Called Notting Hill (1998), is 55. Work as an actress in theaters has decreased, and she has starred in series such as Homecoming (2018) on Prime Video, and Gaslit (2022) on Lionsgate+. She recently celebrated 21 years of marriage with director of photography Danny Morder.

cameron diaz

The star of such titles as The Mask (1994) and There’s Something About Mary (1997), Cameron Diaz was another who had an illustrious career in Hollywood in the 1990s. Most recently, after a 10-year hiatus in her career, she returned to acting in the Friends film Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx for Netflix. At the age of 50, she has been married to musician Benji Madden since 2015.

drew barrymore

In the 1990s, Drew Barrymore starred in Scream (1996) and Never Been Kissed (1999), among other films. She was successful since she was a little girl and also had drug problems. The reports of that time brought him constant discussion in the newspapers. Today, 48 years old and single after three marriages, she is pursuing a career as an actress and presenter on American TV.

Sharon Stone

Of this select group, Sharon Stone is the one who stands out from the vanity the most. At 65, the Basic Instinct (1992) actress often poses without makeup and with gray hair. Recently, she created controversy and faced criticism when she appeared on Instagram wearing a thong bikini. She continues to appear in film and TV – the last notable work was in the Netflix series Ratched (2020).

Follow NaTelinha TV on YouTube

Summaries of soap operas, exclusive interviews, behind the scenes of television, celebrities, opinion, life and much more!

Sign up

tag:

related news





more news



(tags to translate) Demi Moore

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The insidious red door opens. Indy 5 seeks nearly $250 million, racially sparks

July 9, 2023

Madonna becomes the second woman to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades – Portal Famosos Brasil

June 14, 2023

4 releases in theaters this Thursday

21 hours ago

NOS Alive | Is Lizzo really in Portugal for the first time?

July 9, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button