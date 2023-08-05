How are 5 Hollywood legends of the 90s doing today?









Demi Moore, Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Sharon Stone were some of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses in the 1990s. Currently, they are between 48 to 65 years of age and have a huge number of fans on social networks.

See below, how 5 legends of the United States of America in the ’90s are today:

semi-swamp

Recently Demi Moore showed serious support towards the Hollywood actors in an Instagram post. The star of titles such as Ghost (1990) and Striptease (1996), now 60, has starred in series such as American Horror Story and, next year, will star in the next season of Feud. She has also extended full support to her ex-husband Bruce Willis who was diagnosed with aphasia last year.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts, best known for films like Pretty Woman (1990) and A Place Called Notting Hill (1998), is 55. Work as an actress in theaters has decreased, and she has starred in series such as Homecoming (2018) on Prime Video, and Gaslit (2022) on Lionsgate+. She recently celebrated 21 years of marriage with director of photography Danny Morder.

cameron diaz

The star of such titles as The Mask (1994) and There’s Something About Mary (1997), Cameron Diaz was another who had an illustrious career in Hollywood in the 1990s. Most recently, after a 10-year hiatus in her career, she returned to acting in the Friends film Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx for Netflix. At the age of 50, she has been married to musician Benji Madden since 2015.

drew barrymore

In the 1990s, Drew Barrymore starred in Scream (1996) and Never Been Kissed (1999), among other films. She was successful since she was a little girl and also had drug problems. The reports of that time brought him constant discussion in the newspapers. Today, 48 years old and single after three marriages, she is pursuing a career as an actress and presenter on American TV.

Sharon Stone

Of this select group, Sharon Stone is the one who stands out from the vanity the most. At 65, the Basic Instinct (1992) actress often poses without makeup and with gray hair. Recently, she created controversy and faced criticism when she appeared on Instagram wearing a thong bikini. She continues to appear in film and TV – the last notable work was in the Netflix series Ratched (2020).

