Highlights of the program from 31st July to 6th August

View program highlights mega pix From 31 July to 6 August. ‘Alemao 2’ with Leandra Leal and Vladimir Brichta will make its debut on Sunday (6th) in the original package of Pay TV. The feature, which focuses on a trio of police officers who are victims of an ambush, airs at 9 pm on Seesao Megapix. There’s a lot of excitement on the channel on Tuesday (1st) with the special ‘Else Que Lutem’, featuring movies from 7:15pm onwards: ‘Kickboxer – The Dragon Challenge’, ‘The Fighter’ and ‘Boyka: Invincible’ ‘. Bruce Willis starrer ‘Counter Attack’ kept the heat at the PowerPix session on Wednesday (2nd). On Thursdays (3rds), the channel shows the program ‘Realeza Megapix’, which includes ‘Madagascar’, ‘Shrek the Third’ and ‘The King’s Daughter’. On Saturday (the 5th), at 7:05pm, there will be a lot of emotion with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson watching ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’. On Sunday (6th) at 7:10 pm, the title ‘The Expendables’ starring and directed by Sylvester Stallone will air. Check out highlights from the week of July 31 to August 6 below.

Megapix Session – ‘German 2’

There will be a lot of adrenaline in the megapix session on Sunday (the 6th), which will be shown ‘Alemao 2’ at 9 pm. Starring Leandra Leal, Mariana Nunes, Vladimir Brichta and Gabriel Leone, the feature makes its debut in the original package of pay TV. In the plot, a trio of police officers are the targets of an ambush by drug dealers. As they attempt to escape, a representative investigates who has been leaking police information to a group of criminals.

Megapix Session

Sunday, the 6th, at 21:00.

German 2 (2021)

Sunday, the 6th, at 21:00.

Synopsis: In the Complexo do Alemao, three police officers are ambushed on a mission. As they try to escape, a police officer helps them and the police find the drug dealer inside.

Director: Jose Eduardo Belmonte

Starring: Aline Borges, Gabriel Leon, Leandra Leal, Vladimir Brichta, Zeze Motta

action |16 years | BRA | 109′

third – Special they can fight

Already at the beginning of the week, Megapix brings a lot of action with the special ‘Else Que Lutem’ which will air on Tuesday (1st) at 7:15 PM. Kickoff is with ‘Kickboxer – Challenge the Dragon’ starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Kurt, a fighter looking to avenge his brother’s loss in a kickboxing brawl.

At 9 pm, the feature film ‘O Lutador’ starring Michael Jai White is screened. In the film, the star is boxer George ‘Iceman’ Chambers, who is arrested after becoming the target of a frame. The program concludes at 22:55 with ‘Boyka: The Unbeatable’, in which fighter Yuri Boyka kills his opponent in a prize fight. Feeling guilty, he goes to the athlete’s widow and learns that she is under the control of the mobsters.

especially those who fight

Tuesday, the 1st, from 7:15 p.m.

Kickboxer – Challenge the Dragon (1989)

Tuesday, the 1st at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Synopsis: When Kurt Sloan sees his brother, a kickboxing champion, lose, he vows revenge.

Paralyzed in the ring. With the help of Master Xian Chow, he will begin the journey of preparing for the fight of his life.

Directors: Mark Disalle, David Worth

Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Denise Chan, Denise Alexio

action |16 years | USA |96′

The Fighter (2006)

Tuesday, 1st, at 21:00.

Synopsis: Boxer George ‘Iceman’ Chambers falls into a trap and is arrested for drug trafficking. Known for his punches inside the ring, he’ll have to punch inside prison to get out alive.

Director: Isaac Florentine

Starcast: Michael Jai White, Scott Adkins, Ben Cross, Eli Danker, Ken Lerner

Action|16 Years| USA |96′

Boyka: The Unbeatable (2016)

Tuesday, the 1st, at 22:55.

Synopsis: When an accidental death occurs in the ring, Boyka begins to question everything he believes in. Upon learning that the dead man’s wife is in trouble, Bokya does everything possible to help her.

Director: Todor Chapkanov

Starring: Alone Aboutboul, Scott Adkins, Teodora Duhovnikova

Action | 14 Years | BGR, USA | 88′

powerpix session – ‘Counterattack’

On Wednesday (2nd), at 9 pm in the PowerPix session, the film ‘Contra Attack’ starring Bruce Willis will be screened. The star brings to life James, a former police officer who teams up with Jacob (Frank Grillo), a bank manager, in search of criminals who robbed the branch where the banker works.

powerpix session

Wednesday, the 2nd, at 21:00.

Strike Back (2018)

Wednesday, the 2nd, at 21:00.

Synopsis: Jacob is a bank manager who witnesses deaths in a brutal robbery. With no confirmation, he joins his neighbor and former police officer James on a perilous pursuit of the criminals.

Director: Brian A. miller

Starring: Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Johnathon Schaech, Olivia Culpo

action |14 years | USA, UK | 93′

fifth – Megapix Royalties

On Thursday (the 3rd), from 7:25 p.m., the special ‘Realeza Megapix’ will air, featuring three films whose stories will feature members of the elite. The first film shown is ‘Madagascar’, in which friends Marty, Alex, Melman and Gloria are transferred from the New York Zoo to the African jungle, where they discover King Julien’s kingdom.

Then, at 9 p.m., ‘Shrek the Third’ airs, in which cinema’s most beloved monster is crowned the king of Far Far Away. Concluding the program at 10:45 pm, Vonda N. The film The King’s Daughter, based on MacTier’s book The Moon and the Sun, shows King Louis XIV attempting to gain immortality by harnessing the life force of a mermaid. However, his plans fail due to resistance from his bastard daughter.

megapix royalties

Thursday, the 3rd at 7:25 p.m. ET.

Madagascar (2005)

Thursday, the 3rd at 7:25 p.m. ET.

Synopsis: A zebra causes her and her friends to be transferred from the New York Zoo to a reserve in Africa. The group ends up on a wild island, where life is very different from what they expected.

Director: Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath

Voices: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer

Animation |Free | USA| 86′

Shrek the Third (2007)

Thursday, the 3rd, at 21:00.

Synopsis: With Fiona’s father dead, Shrek takes over as King of Far Far Away. Unhappy with the situation, he seeks the help of his friends to find a replacement.

Director: Chris Miller

Voices: Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers

Animation | free | USA | 88′

The King’s Daughter (2022)

Thursday, the 3rd, at 22:45.

Synopsis: King Louis XIV obsessively searches for eternal life. He tries to use the life force of a mermaid for this, but his father’s plans are complicated by his bastard daughter.

Director: Sean McNamara

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt

adventure | 12 years old | Australia, CHN, USA |91′

Saturday – ‘the Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2’

On Saturday (the 5th), emotion will flood megapix screens with the screening of ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’. In this chapter, Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) try to save their daughter from the Volturi. The title that concludes the Twilight Saga, the feature was the highest-grossing film of the franchise, grossing US$848 million worldwide.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) Saturday, 5th at 7:05 PM.

Synopsis: After their marriage and the birth of their daughter, Bella and Edward join Jacob and the other vampire clans to confront the Volturi, who plan to commit a terrible injustice against the girl.

Director: Bill Condon

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Peter Facinelli, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

Romance | 12 Years Old | USA | 108′

sunday – ‘The Expendables’

On Sunday (6th), Megapix shows ‘The Expendables’, a film that inaugurated the franchise starring Sylvester Stallone, at 7:10 pm. In this feature, the star works with Brazilian Giselle Itie and Hollywood heavyweights such as Jason Statham, Jet Li, David Zayas and Terry Crews. The plot follows a group of mercenaries who are hired to remove a dictator from power in a Latin American country.

The Expendables (2010)

Sunday, the 6th at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Synopsis: A group of mercenaries led by Barney Ross are hired to stop a dictator. Upon reaching the location, they realize they are at a loss, but decide to continue when they find a potential ally.

Director: Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, David Zayas, Terry Crews, Giselle Iti

Action |16 Years |USA | 97′