HEALTH: WINTER VACCINATION DOUBLE PROVINCE-WIDE DOSES

From June 26 to July 28, the Department of Health launched a Winter Vaccination Crusade with Field Strategies in each of the eight Chaco Health Regions. For respiratory vaccines, about 28,860 doses were registered in SISA NOMIVAC during the campaign, nearly double the 15,478 vaccines administered last year.

The Provincial Department of Health and the Expanded Program on Immunization (PAI) have coordinated with various medical agencies to host a Winter Vaccination Crusade from June 26 to July 28 throughout the Chaco. The campaign was a success, as it allowed doubling the number of doses used compared to the same time period last year.

During the Crusade, a total of 62,280 doses of vaccines were registered in the SISA NOMIVAC system, corresponding to the National Calendar throughout the Chaco. In particular, 28,860 doses were registered for influenza, pneumococcal, Covid-19 and acellular triple bacterial vaccine, almost double the 15,478 vaccines administered during the same period last year.

Directed strategy and work on the territory

Due to the wide territorial distribution in the eight medical regions of the Chaco, all vaccines included in the National Calendar were used, mainly with an emphasis on appropriate doses and aimed at respiratory diseases such as: influenza, pneumococcus, covid-19, 19 and acellular triple bacterial (against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough).

The Winter Crusade has set itself the goal of increasing the reach of its target audience, including boys and girls of national calendar ages, people with risk factors, adults over 65, pregnant women and healthcare workers. This was explained by Antonieta Caire, a member of the Chaco EPI team: “It was decided to implement this strategy to raise awareness of the importance of completing the immunization calendar and to bring vaccines closer to those most vulnerable people who are the target population. these vaccines.” express.

The specialist emphasized that “emphasis has been placed on vaccines that prevent respiratory diseases such as influenza, against Covid and against pneumococcus for the target population, as well as on a cell-free triple bacterial vaccine for pregnant women, since it protects newborns from whooping cough, with 11-year-old boys and girls stop gestation and circulation in adolescents, which are also a source of infection for the youngest.”

Chaco has a provincial network of more than 300 vaccinators distributed across eight health regions, locations where the campaign was launched, which also included various field strategies to reach the largest number of people.

“A lot of work has been done behind the wall, that is, vaccinators have left health centers to get closer to the population, either through posts, in schools, canteens, nursing homes, with the Comprehensive Childbirth Preparation Program. to reach pregnant women with incomplete regimens, a wide range of different strategies,” Kaire summarized.

A member of the PAI panel emphasized that “the doses were almost doubled compared to those applied last year” and noted the “very good impact and result” of this type of campaign, given that “in addition to the use of vaccines, they make it possible to raise awareness people about the importance of vaccination.

Despite the end of the crusade, the PAI team advised that people included in the target population who did not receive the aforementioned vaccines can contact provincial network vaccinators to administer doses and adhere to the National Vaccination Schedule.