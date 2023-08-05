Health System Optimization: Pharmacies as an Access Point to Primary Health Care – PAHO/WHO

Virtual Workshop on the Importance of Pharmaceutical Services in the Transformation of Health Systems towards Primary Health Care (PHC).

Washington, DC, July 28, 2023 (PAHO/WHO) — Dr. Hector Castro, Interim Director of the Department of Innovation and Access to Medicines and Health Technologies, delivered an opening address emphasizing the need for strong and updated national health systems. . He stressed the relevance of primary health care as part of a people- and society-centred strategy, emphasizing the importance of pharmaceutical services to health systems.

The event, attended by some 500 people from 21 countries in the region, introduced the key principles of primary health care, highlighted its importance in integrated health care networks and how it optimizes care in the health system. The role of people working in pharmaceutical services based on PHC was analyzed, the benefits of having pharmaceutical services in the health system were noted, and the initiatives of the Organization in cooperation with the countries of the region to transform it were shown.

The usefulness of the indicator tool for pharmaceutical services was also highlighted in terms of its scope and complexity, and that it would facilitate the inclusion of pharmacies in Integrated Health Services Networks.

Participants learned about three case studies from the US, Peru and Colombia focused on the individual and society. As well as three pioneering initiatives in community pharmacies in the United States, an education program for low-educated patients in Peru, and a community pharmacy pilot project in Colombia for patients with diabetes, implemented through a public-private partnership to improve their health outcomes through structured pharmaceutical care. .

We invite you to participate in upcoming webinars, which, like this one, will promote best practices and a better understanding of the importance of pharmaceutical services in promoting health and improving health outcomes in society.

Download presentations of the event here: