Health Plans to Issue Over 400 Disability Certificates – Tucuman Ministry of Health

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Luis Medina Ruiz, met with the Director of the Council for the Disabled, Dr. Ortensia Juarez, to clarify the details of the operation, which brings the rights of people with disabilities closer.

Juarez explained that it consists of a unique disability certificate for 400 people, 200 on Wednesday, August 9, in Aguilares at the municipal shelter, from 9:00 to 17:00, and 200, on Thursday, August 10, from 8:00 until 16:00. The Belgrano complex located in San Miguel de Tucumán: “Not only do we certify and the person will accept it at the moment, but the non-fee people will also be there for all those who need it.”

In this sense, the professional pointed out that it is not a matter of a person coming to the site to be able to receive a certificate, but that the certification is pre-analyzed by the Board to see if the person meets the requirements for obtaining their unique certificate. disability. “They must bring to the commission a certificate from their attending physician if they have a psychological report, an additional examination and an identity card. They should arrive with this documentation between Monday and Tuesday, where we will review it and invite this person on the day he picks it up, ”he said.

Finally, he added that blood pressure control, vaccinations and the presence of payamédicos will also be carried out in place with the aim of keeping people and providing them with all possible services. “We always have the support of Minister Medina Ruiz, since disability has been one of his priorities since he took over the ministry, so he is very sensitive to this issue and strives to give rights to people who need it. Juarez said.

Photo gallery