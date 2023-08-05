HEALTH EXTREMADURA | 62% of the inhabitants of Extremadura suffer from chronic diseases.

Half of the Spanish population suffers from some kind of chronic disease, about 22 million people. These ailments are also the leading cause of death nationwide, with chronicity taking 300,000 people forward each year.. In Extremadura, the problem is even greater, as the percentage of the population with chronic diseases reaches 62%.which means that about 651,000 people in Extremadura suffer from one of these diseases. The main cause is aging, since more than 21% of the region’s population is over 65 years old and age is the main cause of this type of disease.. Spain is in fact the fifth oldest country in the world and it is estimated that over 30% will be over 65 in 2030. “Chronic diseases are and will continue to be a major problem,” forecast medical societies working on a multidisciplinary approach to these patients. To address them, platforms such as Chronicity Horizon 2025 (CH 2025) have been created, which are collaborating with local health systems in this task.. This is the case in Extremadura, where a program has been launched to not only treat these patients clinically, but also to make their lives easier.

According to Ana Arroyo, a member of this platform and a primary health care physician in the region, the most common diseases are those related to the circulatory system, such as hypertension or type II diabetes, the “last epidemic” as she defines it, Arroyo argues, it is primarily due to obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and an unhealthy lifestyle. As well as coronary heart disease, strokes, chronic kidney failure (its root cause is actually diabetes), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart failure.

3000 euros for entry

Extremadura, like the rest of the national systems, invests almost 40% of hospital costs in these patients, as they are the most frequently contacted by emergency services (hospitalization for these patients is estimated to cost an average of 3,000 euros). And they also account for 80% of consultations in primary health care. In the region, the majority of the health care budget is allocated mainly to four pathologies: heart failure, COPD, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. In the latter, hemodialysis is the main spending item, which is privatized and costs 77.2 million. It is estimated that over the next few years, the national group will need 28,000 million euros to be able to care for these patients.

This situation, according to experts, can be prevented by offering better patient care. And for this, since 2012, an attempt was made to implement a chronic approach strategy in the National Health System, but it remained stagnant. They tried to revise it in 2019, but the pandemic came and they forgot about it. Nevertheless, This has given time to some communities to include it, among them Extremadura, which is working alongside the CH 2025 platform on this issue.. The aim is to improve care, early detection and prevention. Thus, the actions they develop are divided into three phases: the first is aimed at patients who do not have a chronic disease, with whom preventive measures are taken. “Most of them are cardiovascular diseases, and primary prevention is needed here,” says Dr. Arroyo. The following is intended to ensure early identification of the disease for follow-up with patients to promote self-management. “We must try to keep the patient as long as possible, while being able to take care of ourselves, this is very important for the stability of the system and for the patient himself.adds Arroyo. At the third level are complex chronic diseases, which the platform is trying to cope with with the help of interdisciplinary teams. These include everything from primary and hospital care to nursing or social work. And even the family: “Patients and specialists, all together, we need to be a little aware of the family, about the environment, to lead to an early approach and try to prevent the development of the disease, and if this happens, find a way to better manage it and have a quality of life” , says Dr. Ana Arroyo.

Pharmacy, infirmary…

“We have something fantastic in Extremadura: primary care pharmacists who play an important role with patients on polydrugs,” says Arroyo, who also points to nursing as a “mainstay” for chronically ill patients. “The chronic patient needs a lot of care, and nurses are the specialists in care.“, he assures. Social workers are also needed to guide you in case you need help to support your illness. “I visited an immobilized gentleman in bed. A social worker has to find a crane so her family can move her father. His work is needed here,” he stresses.

In fact, the platform was launched due to the lack of an integrated approach to this type of disease among specialists. “The patient is not only a disease, but also his circumstances. This is a family that lives in a certain place, in a certain house, with its own conditions, with its own socio-economic level … That’s what needs to be fought, and not just pathology. In diabetes, this is not only blood glucose control, but a comprehensive assessment of this person, which includes checking if he has the economic ability to buy the food he needs, if he has the opportunity to play sports, is there anyone, who can take care of them and monitor their medicines … This was not enough, and this is something that patients greatly appreciate, feeling not like a disease, but a person with all their circumstances. The platform is designed to reinforce this holistic vision of patients,” says Dr. Arroyo.

As he explains, the leadership in the treatment of these diseases lies with family medicine, supported by Therapy. But in both cases, Dr. Arroyo recalls, you have to put the patient in the center and listen to him. “You have to emphasize prevention and self-care because that will make them and their family feel much better. And it’s also important to know your surroundings, because most of these patients are addicted,” he adds.Ade Arroyo. The platform also advocates for the integration of new technologies such as digital schools and telemedicine.and also to create metrics to measure what is being done with these patients to improve what is needed and, above all, to ensure equal care in all communities. “It is assumed that all communities have some baseline to measure whether all patients have access to equitable treatment. There can be differences due to investments, and the platform advocates for them to be treated equally,” insists Arroyo.

REVIEWS

“I live connected to an oxygen machine”

José Alfonso Poveda (67 years old) suffers from COPD.

Came to smoke two packs a day. He did this at any time, except when he was walking in the field, because he was afraid of fire and always thought that if he lit a cigarette butt, the flame might jump out and start a fire. One day, 23 years ago, José Alfonso Poveda (67 years old, resident of Trujillo, Cáceres) decided to leave. He says it was by accident. He had already begun to notice that he had a bad cough and that his cold lasted longer than usual, and the day he lit a cigarette, he began to cough. Coincidentally, he was with a doctor whom he told he wanted to quit smoking and wrote the name of the drug on a piece of paper to get it. Bought and made.

His physical condition improved, but his lungs were still affected. So, 14 years after getting rid of the habit, he began to feel very tired, his cough got worse, and again the runny nose did not go away. At a consultation in 2016, they discovered what he had always suspected: he had chronic obstructive disease (COPD), one of the most common conditions among chronic diseases. “I was fine for a few years after I quit smoking, but the damage was there. Now I have a lot of restrictions,” he admits. He can’t climb stairs, going uphill is an “ordeal”, he can’t walk fast, and when he gets out of the shower to dry off, he even has to sit down because he gets tired.

He lives connected to an oxygen machine, to which he must be connected 17 hours a day. He’s already used to the discomfort of the goggles, through which he receives oxygen through his nose, and to the noise. “You have to be brave, I have these limitations, but you have to fight them because they can’t with me, if I can’t go uphill, then I’m going down,” says Poveda. The most important thing, he says, is the support of his family. He joined the Spanish COPD Association, from where he now also helps patients who suffer like him. “It is very important that someone understands you,” he says.

“They thought I was making up the symptoms”

Lourdes Sid (42), suffers from multiple sclerosis.

He was 27 years old when Lourdes Sid, now 42, started having symptoms. He developed left-sided hemiparesis, which left him with no strength in his arms and paralyzed his leg. He recovered, although he continued to feel somewhat “uncomfortable”. Two years later, she again manifested itself, this time with severe fatigue, frequent loss of voice timbre, dizziness … They sent her to all the specialists (urologist, cardiologist, digester …), but no one could understand. what she was suffering from. Before one of the visits to the emergency room, they did a computed tomography and found a spot in the brain. She was referred to a neurologist who examined her three months later and ordered an MRI. Months went by for an appointment (he even had to ask for it), and in the meantime his condition worsened: “He was very ill, he had severe fatigue, difficulty fixing his eyes, impaired coordination when walking, dizziness, loss of strength in his arms. . I couldn’t get out, I fell,” he recalls. He lost a lot of muscle mass and weighed 40 kg, while his usual weight was 64.

After the resonance, they did a lumbar puncture and confirmed: multiple sclerosis. They put him on shock therapy with corticosteroids and muscle relaxants for this outbreak, and then medication for the illness. She still has not fully recovered, as she continues to have weakness in her left leg and loss of coordination and balance. “What the treatment does to me is that when I have a flare, the affectation is less, it’s more of a preventative,” he explains.

“They call it a disease with a thousand faces, some days it’s your friend and other days it doesn’t bring you much, but the important thing is that you know yourself to know how the disease reacts in your body,” explains Lourdes Sid , who now chairs the Multiple Sclerosis Association of Extremadura. He is already used to living with pain and fatigue and knows that there are movements that he cannot do because he is dizzy. “Your life is changing, but the diagnosis was important to me, they thought I was making it up.”