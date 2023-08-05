Head and neck cancer: symptoms, treatment and prevention of a disease that affects 650,000 people worldwide every year

Significant advances in head and neck cancer treatment, medicine at the forefront

There are various types of cancer, and the incidence of this pathology in the world’s population is still a problem for public health; in that Head and neck cancer is currently fifth most common neoplasm in the world population and seventh in terms of mortality.

It is for this reason that a few hours after the commemoration World day against this condition, He July 27strive to attract attention and educate the public about timely diagnosis and early treatment.

In this sense, the teacher Marcelo Figarirector Italian Hospital University Institute of Buenos Aires (IUHIBA) and a head and neck surgeon spoke about this disease, its symptoms, risk factors and treatments performed in Argentina.

The fight against head and neck cancer is an ongoing challenge in the fifth most common neoplasia and seventh most fatal.

Head and neck cancer includes malignant tumors of the upper digestive tract (oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, and paranasal sinuses) and may additionally affect neoplasms of the thyroid gland, salivary glands and skin.

As for the risk factors associated with this pathology, “they mostly smokingnutrition from alcoholismin addition to habits such as chewing betel or tobacco, chronic injuries from teeth or dentures, and HPV”. “When it comes to skin cancer, it usually comes from overexposure to the sun, and when it comes to the thyroid, it’s usually from previous radiation therapy,” said Figari, who also works as a head and neck surgeon. at the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires since 1989.

In this sense, experts emphasize that early detection of this type of cancer is the key to an effective therapeutic approach. For this reason it is important pay attention to the possible symptoms and signs of this pathologywhich vary from visible swelling before bad breath, dysphagia, pain when swallowing, cervical knots.

The Importance of Identifying Risk Factors and the Need for Early Diagnosis of Head and Neck Cancer Archives

“It is important frequent visits to the dentist and dermatologistprotect yourself from sun exposure and see a professional if you have associated symptoms,” said Figari, former president of the Argentinean Association for Head and Neck Surgery.

In that worldhead and neck cancer has incidence near 4 or 5%. That is, some 650,000 new cases per year worldwide and there are about 350,000 annual deaths from this cause.

“The figures in our country are more fragmented in terms of statistical value, but we know that head and neck cancer causes in Argentina about 900 deaths a yearFigari said. At the same time, he added: “Our institution is characterized by being a national and regional benchmark in this pathology, and also a benchmark in very complex operations, especially in reconstructive microsurgery and robotic surgery.”

Smoking is one of the main risk factors for this pathology (Getty Images)

In recent years, based on new developments in the field of medicine, the existing methods of treating this type of pathology have advanced significantly. Currently, patients can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

“This has greatly improved the treatment with microsurgical and maxillofacial reconstructive techniques.. The same is happening with some robotic indications for pharyngeal cancer,” Figari explained. “In the field of radiation therapy, the most outstanding achievements are 3D or intensity modulated methods, while in the case of systemic treatment, it has been seen that new generation drugs and immunotherapy have improved treatment outcomes,” the rector of the institute concluded.

In Argentina, patients with head and neck cancer also receive speech and kinesiology rehabilitation.. “Within this date, we consider as fundamental our role in raising public awareness, together with the professional team of the Italian Hospital Instituto Universitario in Buenos Aires, and we celebrate the importance of avoiding tobacco in all its forms, visiting the dentist and dermatologist frequently and protecting yourself from sun exposure.

Keep reading:

What are the warning signs of head and neck cancer?

Not smoking or drinking alcohol, and maintaining good oral hygiene are key to preventing head and neck cancer.

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption increase the risk of head and neck cancer