Having confirmed her illness, Wanda Nara shows her best side.

Having confirmed her illness, Wanda Nara shows her best side.

Wanda Nara with her husband Mauro Icardi in Turkey.

Argentinian media, TV presenter and businesswoman Wanda Nara has received confirmation of her first diagnosis in a re-examination and is trying to live with her illness with a better face, trying to lead a normal life.

Association in your home in Istanbul.

When he was first diagnosed with leukemia, he withdrew from the networks for several days, trying to assimilate the information. He later issued a statement saying that what was happening to him was something very personal, that he had no confirmation, and if he did, he could not make it public for his children.

But now she seems much calmer. He told his friend, journalist Ángel de Brito, that before going to Turkey he was given a second diagnosis, which confirmed his illness (leukemia). In any case, he had already started treatment in Argentina before.

Now she is going to stay in Turkey with her husband Mauro Icardi and will be treated there. She once again showed great activity in the networks, showing herself smiling and even sexy. Today, for example, he posted a couple of pictures of people sunbathing by the pool on his networks.

