Harry Styles shows his most collaborative side after his ‘Love On Tour’

Harry Styles can be estimated to have millions of fans Worldwide To those who can offer your songs and work, knowing that they will always count on your unconditional supportAs happened during their last tour ‘Love On Tour’.

Was in September 2021practically two years ago, when Harry Styles begins his tour ‘Love On Tour’ Worldwide, an adventure that ended on july 22A year and 10 months later followed with a concert tour in Italy, specifically in Reggio Emilia.

During this whole time, The Brits haven’t stopped earning one success after another, they’ve managed to collect ‘sold out’ cards at all their shows and registering a large sum of money that he absolutely did not want to keep with him.

La Crucial Decision De Harry Styles Tras Su Gira ‘Love On Tour’

Harry has decided to donate a portion of the Recaudado especially during your visit $6.5 million to 20 charitiesAs reported by ‘Variety’ media, including ‘Planned Parenthood’, ‘Choose Love’, ‘Physicians for Reproductive Health’, ‘Rebuild Foundation’, ‘Reverb, Black Voters Matter Fund – Capacity Building Institute’ or ‘ The Afia Centre’. , very diverse and all kinds of reasons with whom the singer has deemed it important to collaborate,

interpreter from ‘daydream’ He has been able to make this donation thanks to his tour ‘Love On Tour’, which includes a total of more than 80 concerts.Of which half of them if han celebrated in the United StatesOne of the shows he performed at ‘Coachella’, one of the most famous festivals on the planet, on April 15 and 22, where he performed to an audience of over 100,000 people.

Europe has also been a must-stop for StylesWhere he has presented concerts in cities such as Dublin, London, Birmingham, Stockholm or Madrid.

Now, there will be twenty organizations that will be able to enjoy the great success of the British, Who hasn’t stopped reaping the joys and rewards since starting her career in seclusion, and her accolades include Brits Awards, a Grammy, an Ivor Novello and an American Music Award.

The artist lost $7 millionKnown for contributing to all kinds of causes in excess of his music and even personally helping some of his fans, He has decided to donate to a charitable cause of his choice and will be giving soon.,