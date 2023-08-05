Harry Styles posed for David Hockney for two days and the pictures will be displayed in London

musical notes Harry Styles Posed for two days for famous British painter david hockneyOne of the world’s most expensive and innovative living artists, aged 86, to open an exhibition in November National Portrait Gallery of London. The show will include a portrait of the artist from “Watermelon Sugar,” sitting in a mimbre ceylon with rays and a pearl collared cardigan.

Granting the young musician’s wish, Hockney welcomed him to his studio in Normandy, even though he did not know well the musician and actor who went on to become known with One Direction and who has been pursuing a rising career since 2010. I am shining as a solo artist.

Living Model: a two-day session between the pop icon and the renowned British painter @NPGLondon

The resulting painting is one of more than thirty new works created between 2021 and 2022 that will be displayed David Hockney: Illustrations from Life At the English Gallery from 2 November. The show is an update of a show that was on view at the same museum in 2020 and includes pencil drawings, watercolours, ink and iPad works made in Paris in the 70s. In short, about 160 works, including the “My Parents” series (1977), belong to the Tate collection.

“David Hockney re-invented the way we’ve seen the world for decades. It was an absolute privilege to be featured by him”, Styles told the magazine. the trend about the experience of being part of a wide gallery of characters who immortalized Hockney throughout his career, including friends, lovers and parents. Regarding his technique, the painter revealed that he begins his portraits with the face up, and so he did with Styles, who posed over the course of two days while sitting on a cylon in Mimbre. On these two trips, the artist captured the precise tones of the red and yellow of the Rhys cardigan the singer wore, the blue of her cowboys, the sheen of pearls adorning her ass, and the swirling flacquillo, one of the largest separates. World Pop Stars.

For the artist, the main objective was to capture the essence of the person he was facing. “I didn’t know how famous you were”, Hockney confessed with a shrug. “She was another person who came to my studio”, he announced in the same magazine. However, the energy soared immediately, certainly due to the admiration the composer had given.

The styles will hang in the National Portrait Gallery among paintings by Hockney’s family and friends: the artist’s mother and his colleague, Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima, the textile designer Celia Birtwell. There will also be a new self-portrait of the artist, complete with hat and tweed outfit.

With inputs from Telam

la nacion

Know the Trust Project