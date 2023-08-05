Harry Styles by David Hockney for a new show at the National Portrait Gallery (@nationalportraitgallery)

british artist david hockney will submit a picture made by the singer Harry StylesOne of pop’s biggest stars currently in a new exhibition National Portrait Gallery,

According to the Pinacoteca, which reopened its doors in June after three years of renovation work, Styles’ portrait will be one of more than 30 new ones added to the Hockney show, which opens its doors on the 2nd. November and on which day the ticket can be bought.

The museum released a photo of the artist in which Stiles is smiling and painting in the square. The former One Direction member is pictured in classic Hockney pop style with an orange and yellow jacket, Tejanos pants and a pearl collar.

exhibition David Hockney: Illustrations from Life ,David Hockney: Illustrations from Life) will collect the works painted by the prolific artist in his studio in Normandy (France) between 2021 and 2022.

Despite the fact that the show was open for 20 days in March 2020, I had to close the doors due to the confinement due to Covid. In that time, Hockney has created thirty new paintings that will be seen for the first time. The exhibition includes more than 160 works in total.

The National Gallery reopens in late June with an exhibition of unpublished photographs of the British composer Paul mccartney -Taken at the climax of Beatlemania. The gallery, which has 215,000 images in its archives, has been submitted since 2020 for the most significant remodeling in its history, involving the restoration of original spaces and the creation of new installations.

From 2 November to 21 January 2024, the museum will present the Hockney Exhibition, which aims to trace the artist’s work over the past six decades through intimate portraits of various models. Next up, between 22 February and 19 May 2024, will be an exhibition dedicated to African expatriate artists working in the United Kingdom and the United States.

With information from EFE

