Haircut in trend Ottono-Invirno 2023

Ale Bob ‘A’ Haircut It adds to our capillary brief to offer you the best options that will help you lift your cheeks optically.

and that is within the alphabet of haircut, Just missing a letter to find out what we really need. After haircut Tendency in ‘C’, also known as curved cut Bob ‘A’ Haircut It gives us a lighter, roomier and fresher version of the classic Traditional bob cut.

Haircut ‘A’ to create a short bob

Bob Haircut in “A” It was originally created as a haircut that is short in the back and long in the front, which can be worn with straight or slightly wavy hair. The highlight of this season is creating a more daring version, with defined and avant-garde volume.

This new version became popular before Dell autumn-winter 2023It’s more flat and smooth at the roots, and instead focuses all of its structure on big and wavy At the end of the mechon and towards the ends, at or just below the height of the jaws.

bright side of it bob a-line cut made through a series of custom digraphilados Create a space between the top third and bottom third of the head, adding thickness and movement to the bottom.

Its ‘A’ shape, which concentrates the hair in the jaw area, is characterized by alternately raising the cheeks, projecting them towards the apex.

For this reason, he Haircut in “A” It is ideal for those who have less pronounced cheekbonesor for those who have raised face And want to make it optionally with more cut and more volume. Its versatility and adaptability to each face make it suitable for hair of different lengths, but it always shines better in one bob version Cut a little more.

How to make an ‘A’ haircut

to form a massive structure similar to insect biteWith this hairstyle you should start cutting at the height of the lips, and blow dry it, you will achieve this volumizing effect taking care of the whole look. movement in the roots. This cut can be worn with small defined waves, or with a big volume effect like the hair of a ’90s supermodel.

‘A’ Haircut If You Have Long Hair

You can maintain this effect of excess smoothness on the face even by maintaining Hair a little long. In this case you will have to design your own cut down.

‘A’ Haircut for Curly Hair

hair is frizzy You can also cut it at ‘A’. In this case, the hair will begin to be cut higher at eye level, and you will have longer hair to compensate for the distinctive, thicker roots of this hair.

Haircut ‘A’ with Flaquillo

in style shag cut, this is the most causal and rock’n’roll version, which is very suitable for those who want to add volume to the middle of the face. Bite slightly towards the jawline to achieve the desired effect.

Article originally published in Vogue Italia, vogue.it.