Hailey Bieber suspects pregnancy by touching her belly

according to the american press hailey bieber You may be pregnant with your first child Justin Biber, The rumors started when she was seen flaunting her baby bump while watching a concert Drake,

In the photo that is going viral on the internet, it can be seen that the 26-year-old model is seen delicately placing both her hands on her bare stomach.

The news, which has yet to be confirmed, comes months after the couple were spotted together at a fertility clinic last December, according to the Popfaction website.

After the photo circulated, fans of the couple began speculating that they were about to become parents. One Twitter user said, “Her hands are on her stomach!” “She’s pregnant? Looks like it,” commented another. Another joked, “When I eat at Burger King.”

Last May, the model admitted to Style magazine’s “Sunday Times” that she really wants to have children:

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want to have kids, but I’m scared. It is enough for people to say things about my husband or my friends. “I can’t even imagine standing in front of people saying things about a child,” Hailey said.

This is not the first time that the press has speculated about pregnancy. It was also rumored last March that they are expecting their first child.

Hailey and Justin Bieber during a recent concert on Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” Tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (07/18) pic.twitter.com/jH6M8EA7fg — Portal Baldwin (@portalbaldwin) 29 July 2023

friendship?

Selena Gomez took to social media to ask her followers and fans to stop stalking Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber After receiving death threats and hateful comments on the internet, the model publicly slammed the actress for her words. And took to Instagram to thank her for the support.

Through the stories, Hailey broke silence about the alleged fight between her and Gomez and confirmed that the two spoke, which was aimed at getting the haters to stop following her.

Hailey said in the post, “I want to thank Selena for speaking up as she and I have been discussing for the past few weeks how to handle this ongoing storyline between her and me.”

Hailey continued, “The last few weeks have been really difficult for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around it that it’s just so sad.”

“Although social media is a wonderful way to connect and build community, moments like this create extreme division rather than bring people together.”

“Things can always be taken out of context or interpreted differently than intended. We all need to be more careful about what we post and say, myself included. Ultimately, I believe that love will always be greater than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity for us to meet it with more empathy and compassion,” Hailey concluded.

Hailey and Selena both lamented that there are trolls and haters on social media who are stirring up and perpetuating the feud between them, which they guarantee doesn’t exist.

follow fuxico But Google News And get alerts for top news stories about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!