Hailey Bieber shows almost a lot in post and adds fuel to speculation about pregnancy

Model Hailey Bieber almost showed off a lot in a video she shared on TikTok. The post also fueled recent rumors that she was expecting her first child. The wife of musician Justin Bieber has not yet publicly commented on these speculations.

In the video posted by the 26-year-old celebrity, she is seen applying makeup and changing clothes for a night out. At the end, she is seen with her back turned, struggling to get into her dress, smiling as she explains the difficulty of wearing the garment.

In the assessment of some of Bieber’s fans, Hailey’s difficulty would be a new sign of her pregnancy. watch the video:

Hailey captioned the video, “Ready for a night out”, which also features rapper Gunna’s song ‘Fukumian’ as its soundtrack.

Rumors about Hailey’s alleged pregnancy began when two shots were taken of her in Los Angeles with one hand covering her stomach. Her husband is also silent on speculations related to this issue.

Married to Justin Bieber since 2018, Hailey is the result of actor Stephen Baldwin’s marriage to Brazilian Kenya Baldwin.

Last September, during a brief trip to Brazil for a rock concert in Rio with her husband, Hailey shared photos on Instagram posing with a Brazilian soccer team shirt and eating brigadeiro and feijoada.

In the album’s caption with photos celebrating Brazil, he wrote: “I love you Brazil! I promise I’ll be back soon.”