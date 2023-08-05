Hailey Bieber pregnant? Justin’s wife defends her belly when she arrives at a restaurant and sparks rumors – Metropolitana FM

recent name hailey bieber Got a lot of headlines on social media. the reason? Rumors about a possible pregnancy of the model began to circulate on the Internet.

Through social networks, fans gathered clues that suggested Hailey might be expecting her first child with husband, Star. Justin Biber, Amid speculations, pictures surfaced of the model arriving at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California, United States, and an unusual gesture grabbed attention. Wearing a pretty, tight black dress, Hailey kept her hand on her stomach as if shielding herself from the oncoming paparazzi.

Other recent photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber at the rapper’s concert Drake, in which she is seen touching her stomach, also raised doubts. A follower asked: “She is pregnant?”, And add another: “it looks like it”,

Hailey Bieber is pregnant! , pic.twitter.com/40dGly91In — Yajrauhl (@Yajrauhl) 29 July 2023

Recently, Hailey expressed her desire to become a mother and start a family with her husband. However, in an interview with sunday timeThe model admitted that she is afraid to take this step for fear of other people’s opinions.

Hailey Bieber confesses she felt bad when she was pitted against Selena Gomez

In the month of July, hailey bieber decided to talk about the rivalry that arose on the Internet between her and the singer Selena Gomez, during an interview on the program Circuit with Emily Changwife of Justin Emphasizing how dangerous it is.

“I don’t think it’s about me and Selena Gomez. This is not a matter of dispute between two women. It’s about the vile and vile hatred that stems from totally distorted and fabricated stories. It can be very dangerous”He said.

“And I think this is really an opportunity for people to come together and not agree with the kind of division that it has caused, because I don’t agree with it. I don’t like this whole idea of ​​’I’m this person’s team’ or ‘I’m somebody else’s team’, I don’t like it at all.”Completed

Between comings and goings, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a great romance between 2010 and 2018. However, a few months after the last breakup, Justin asked his current wife to marry him and the union was made official in September 2019. Since then, there has been speculation alleging an indirect relationship between the two. Hailey comments on how much this frustrates her.

“(All this) because of a boy? it’s horrible. I hate him. I hated it from the beginning. And I think it’s a little misunderstood from time to time. I don’t know why I have to say this, and we have to say that it’s okay. It is very disappointing that people still behave like this because of one man. Unfortunately this is the world we live in.”End.

