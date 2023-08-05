Hailey Bieber defends her stomach as she arrives at a restaurant amid pregnancy rumours. news
Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s name has been doing the rounds on social networks lately after pregnancy rumors. Through the social network, fans gathered clues that would prove the 26-year-old model might be expecting her first child with Justin Bieber, 29.
Amid speculation, the model was photographed arriving at a restaurant in Santa Monica, and one detail in the photos attracted attention. Wearing a tight black dress, Hailey put her hand on her stomach as a form of protection as the paparazzo approached.
Recently, photos of Hailey Bieber with her hand on her stomach at Drake’s concert raised suspicions. A follower asked, “Is she pregnant?” And then another said: “It seems so.”
A video is already going viral on TikTok in which Justin Bieber is seen exiting a venue with his wife and friends, when he comments: “I know you’re pregnant, but…”. However, the singer did not complete the sentence when he saw the presence of photographers.
Recently, Hailey Baldwin Bieber revealed that she dreams of becoming a mother and starting a family with her husband. However, in an interview with the Sunday Times, the model said she is scared to take the step for fear of what people will say.
