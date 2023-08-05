Hailey Bieber and the photo that sparked pregnancy rumors

a video from last weekend Justin Biber went viral, where he may have accidentally disclosed his wife Hailey Baldwin Will be pregnant with her first child. She didn’t realize there was any paparazzi there, when the singer said: “I guess, well, I mean, I know you’re pregnant, but…” While finishing his sentence, he saw the presence of journalists.

after realizing ‘slide’singer of ‘apologise’ just made a sign and continued in complete silence, while hailey bieber He went on his way smiling, until he reached the car that was waiting for them.

For now, all that remains is this video and its comments Justin Biber as evidence that he may soon become a father, but No further details were given regarding thisThey too have not come forward to confirm or deny the news, so we will have to wait and give time to see how the whole matter unfolds.

Although opinion is divided regarding the wife bieber, Fans reacted well to his paternity news, showing enthusiasm and congratulating the couple on the arrival of their first child.

Evidence That Will Confirm Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy

Rumors about her pregnancy hailey bieber He gained popularity after publishing a series of photographs for vogue japanThe first image doesn’t say much, nothing more than a pose and a well-groomed look, but when passing through her gallery, the young lady surprised everyone.

wearing a shiny black jumpsuit and suspenders “Suspicious Stomach”Confirms the theory about her possible pregnancy.

But this photo may be the only one to reveal her condition, as moving down in her gallery, we see a tighter purple look where her stomach completely disappears, yet again, users have already started commenting on her picture in which most people show their feelings for the possible arrival of baby bieber,

Why would Hailey and Justin want to keep their pregnancy a secret?

The reason is clear, the relationship of pop stars Hailey Baldwin In 2016Users haven’t stopped attacking the model and accusing her of being the cause of the rift Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

This is done continuously before the comparison with the star disney a wave of criticism raged 26 yearseven when Selena Gomez Asked them to stop these attacks.

it scared Hailey being a child, saying “I really want to have kids, but I’m scared. In fact, I cry about it all the time. So many people are talking about my husband or my friends, I can’t even imagine facing people talking about a child.” he confessed the sunday times,