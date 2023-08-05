Health

Guillain-Barré syndrome in Peru: what is known about the origin of the outbreak that declared a public health emergency

Peru is facing an outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and the Peruvian government declared a public health emergency over the weekend due to an “unusual increase” in cases of the disease.

GBS a rare disease of the nervous system in which a person’s own immune system damages neurons, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

Most people recover completely from GBS, but some have long-term damage to the nervous system. In very rare cases, GBS can lead to death.

According to the latest official balance sheet, Peru between January and July, there were 180 cases and four deaths.

