Guide to Aliens: How to Interpret the Messages Sent on ‘Pioneer’ and ‘Voyager’ Science

Many people know that investigation sailor 2which has just returned to the present after losing its connection to Earth, carries inside it a message for aliens, which has attracted a lot of attention in the past few days following the announcement of a confidante in the US Congress who assured that He hides the Pentagon. “Non-human remains” of extraterrestrial origin. What is not very well known is that a total of four planetary probes launched in the 1970s send messages to the future for themselves and some fall into the hands of extraterrestrial civilizations. It was the original idea of ​​Eric Burgess, a British consultant, who suggested it to Carl Sagan and Frank Drake of the Planetary Society. They were the two authors of the original design of the first postcard we sent to our neighbors, explaining to them how we are and what we do. Early messages consisted of two identical plates on the sides of the probe. Pioneer 10 or 11, Iban directed towards Jupiter, though he was taking advantage of a cosmic carambola leading 11 I also visited Shani. Those two ships were the first objects to reach speeds of escape from the Sun and enter interplanetary space.

To us, the meaning of some of the elements on the plate is clear. For example, two human figures. Basadas The Greek sculptures and designs created by Leonardo – very independently – were heavily criticized in his time. On the one hand, the mix of multiracial features and, above all, the censorship imposed by the NASA department on the female character being deemed too explicit. Besides – if I may say so – a supernatural being could hardly explain the friendly gesture of the raised hand. But, at least, it allowed only all five fingers with opposing pulgors to be exposed.

The most important reference is to the two circles in the upper left corner. It represents a hydrogen atom in its two states: with the electron in its upper and lower energy levels. When generating this jump, the atom emits characteristic radiation at a wavelength of 21 cm, which is the most abundant in the universe. An alien must know that. Between two atoms, a vertical line indicates a binary “one”. The unit of measurement for the rest of the figures will be 21 centimetres.

To the woman’s right, two strokes indicate her height and, between them, the binary number 1000 (one horizontal script and three vertical ones, or samudra, 8 in decimal). Ocho multiplied by 21 cm corresponds to 1’68 m. El Hombre is a Poco Mas Alto. Profile of the back, schematically pioneer, on the same scale. On the lower margin, a plan of the Solar System including Pluto, which was still a planet. The trajectory followed by the ship is depicted, highlighting the gravity assist maneuver as it passed near Jupiter, which provided the escape velocity. Your antenna is pointed at the third circuit: La Tierra.

Pioneer Plates (1972–1973), a sort of interstellar “message in a bottle”, were designed and popularized by American astronomers and science popularizers Carl Sagan and Frank Drake.

Next to each planet, a number in base 2 indicates its distance from the Sun. The unit of scale here is not the irradiance of hydrogen, but one-tenth of the distance from Mercury. Binary 1010 appears on top of it, or sea 10. Pluto is 111111100 times farther away. If aliens are able to figure out this riddle, they must be very intelligent.

Where are we at? la clave la da la star De tramos a la izquierda de las dos figuras. The widest horizontal ray represents the distance from the Sun to the center of the Milky Way. las otras catoras muestran las diraciones de otros so many pulsars, una kind cosmic light They are characterized by regular and intense flashes. The larger binary numbers denote the period of each (again, taking the hydrogen transition as a unit). Since the plate was flat, the third dimension gives the length of the line, which is proportional to the height of the pulsar on the galactic plane. With this information, any extraterrestrial astronaut can triangulate and estimate the Sun’s position among the millions of stars in the Milky Way. A trivial task, without a doubt, or at least as its authors believe.

a few years later pioneerdouble check Sailor He took a more sophisticated message: a disc similar to vinyl, with a capsule to be able to reproduce it. Like the plaque, it was covered with a thin gold layer that would protect it during the ages to come during your visit.

The disc includes photographs and sounds: images of Earth, both from orbit and landscapes, fauna and flora. Human anatomy sheet, world map showing continental drift, Sydney Opera House and Golden Gate (duplicated in binary to indicate its length), Balinese dancer, United Nations building (lit during day and night), Taj Mahal , a supermarket, the arrival of 100 flat metres, a page from Jane Goodall with her chimpanzees Principle Scores of cavatina by Newton and by Beethoven.

The gold disc of ‘Voyager’ (1977) contains all the basic information to be able to reproduce it and coordinate galactic coordinates to find Earth.

In total, 116 images. One of them (No. 78), which showed a bussidar and a foot, was never published because of a disagreement with the author on the question of rights. In a way, this absence also presents an interesting reflection on our society.

The audio section integrates greetings in 50 languages, from ancient Sumerian (which only a few scholars speak) to Mandarin or Telugu from the heart of India. En cambio, no estaba el Swahili; The speaker who was supposed to participate forgot the quote and didn’t turn up for the recording session.

Other recordings would pose interpretation problems for any extraterrestrial: volcanic eruptions, grills and frogs, morses biting, flints clashing, boat sirens or the faint sound of a kiss. And also the waveform of the electroencephalogram in full attention. Maybe – if you decide -, a sufficiently advanced civilization will be able to interpret it and read our thoughts.

There was already a music section: three pieces by Bach (I intended to include his entire work, but the idea was discarded because “it was pretentious”). and orchestral samples of Java, initiation songs of pygmies, mariachis, blues by Louis Armstrong and that Johnny B. Good by Chuck Berry; el area de la reina de la noche First movement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, by Mozart, accompanied by Navajo chants, Peruvian flute or a fragment anointing of spring from Stravinsky. should have included here comes the Sunnot by the Beatles, but by the record company that had the authority to negotiate their authorization.

Instructions for reproducing IBA discs recorded on its surface: how to use them pioneer, showing the scale based on the transition of the hydrogen atom and the pulsar map. In addition, a view of the disk in plan and profile on which the capsule is installed. In binary, the speed (3′6 seconds per turn, or sea, 16 rpm) and a sample of the signals to be generated as well as the duration of each image (8 milliseconds). Finally, the rectangles present on the screen a schematic of the electron beam (which the extraterrestrials should provide) and, if all goes well, the first calibration image: a perfect circle.

Ale sailor 1 will expire fence of the star Gliese 445 within 44,000 years; It is the twin, a few light-years from Ross 248 at 33,000 years. If there is no Los Ricoge Nadi, they will continue their journey. Statistics show that every 50,000 years they must approach another star before they are lost to the Milky Way.

