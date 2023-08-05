Grooms with too many invitations decide to send them to celebrities

MEgan Pearson and Dylan Coney, both 26, got engaged in March 2022 and are set to tie the knot this month.

Recently, a couple was left disappointed when they received their wedding invitations, which were printed on the wrong paper, forcing them to re-order.

Instead of discarding and throwing away the misplaced invitation, the couple decided to put it to some use. Megan and Dylan decided to add new guests to the list, which included names like Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber, or Johnny Depp… and even some of their favorite companies and stores.

The couple believes it was all a joke and does not expect any of the new guests to confirm their appearance on the show. However, he was in for a surprise when he started receiving letters and gifts from the companies he contacted.

“We thought we would not get any response, but then the first response came and we were very shocked. I usually get a lot of press packs, but when we saw that both of our names were there, we realized that this It has to be from our wedding invitation,” she says.Megan.

The couple, who have been sharing their wedding preparations on TikTok, also revealed that, after their story went public, even more companies wanted to congratulate them on their union and have received several gifts and letters.

