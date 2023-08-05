Greta Gerwig got a wonderful birthday surprise from Ryan Gosling

On completing 40 years today (04/08), Barbie (2023) director Greta Gerwig got a fun surprise from Ryan Gosling.

As recorded on the official account of the film InstagramThe actor began a special performance of “i’m just ken” For Greta, Watch:

Read more about Barbie:

In the magical world of Barbies, Barbieland, a doll begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being expelled, she goes on an adventure in the real world, where she learns that beauty lies within everyone.

margot robbie (The Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (Occult Agent) are the main versions of Barbie and Ken.

Other than them have also been confirmed will Ferrell (The Other Guys) as CEO MattelSimu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim Against the World), Emma McKay (Death on the Nile), Issa Rae (Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse), nakuti gatwa (sex education), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) and others.

greta gerwignominated for an Oscar for lovely ladies, confirms the direction of optimization. In addition to writing screenplays with her husband and a film producer Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage).