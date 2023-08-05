News

Greta Gerwig got a wonderful birthday surprise from Ryan Gosling

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 6 1 minute read


On completing 40 years today (04/08), Barbie (2023) director Greta Gerwig got a fun surprise from Ryan Gosling.

As recorded on the official account of the film InstagramThe actor began a special performance of “i’m just ken” For Greta, Watch:

Read more about Barbie:

In the magical world of Barbies, Barbieland, a doll begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being expelled, she goes on an adventure in the real world, where she learns that beauty lies within everyone.

margot robbie (The Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (Occult Agent) are the main versions of Barbie and Ken.

Other than them have also been confirmed will Ferrell (The Other Guys) as CEO MattelSimu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim Against the World), Emma McKay (Death on the Nile), Issa Rae (Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse), nakuti gatwa (sex education), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) and others.

greta gerwignominated for an Oscar for lovely ladies, confirms the direction of optimization. In addition to writing screenplays with her husband and a film producer Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage).

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Shakira’s children call Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend “daddy’s maid” – Jogo da Vida

3 weeks ago

Adidas sells batch of Yeezy shoes for $565 million after Kanye West split

2 weeks ago

Christopher Nolan is a fan of Fast and Furious

2 weeks ago

Secret Invasion brings another piece for mutants in MCU ~ Marvel Universe 616

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button