Greta Gerwig Celebrates 40 Years of “Barbie” Fame

Teresa Garcia Amaro

Mexico City, Aug. 4 (EL Universal).- If you say “Google,” the Internet browser and all the information displayed in it will turn pink amid sparks, marking its success over the past few years. Will do for the film industry with Greta Gerwig and most recently with “Barbie”.

As a director, her cinema is designed for and by women with classic and intimate stories like “Little Women” (2019) or contemporary stories like “Lady Bird” (2017), and her most recent success, ” What to do with Barbie” (2023).

Born on August 4, 1983, in Sacramento, California, Greta loves cinema in all areas: acting, script writing, producing and of course directing. Along with her partner, director Noah Baumbach, she’s also collaborated on a number of projects, but there’s no doubt that her work alone is in the public eye patiently awaiting the next project the Californian will direct.

You know how to choose very good parts for your films. With “Lady Bird” he chose Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Laurie Merkluff; For “Little Women”, she reprized Saoirse and Timothee, in addition to Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen and Meryl Streep. In the case of “Barbie,” it was Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Will Ferrell who were responsible for carrying the weight of history.

In any case, the results have been astonishing, not only garnering an Oscar nomination, but marking a style that established him as one of the most important directors working today.

As she turns 40 this upcoming August 4, Greta Gerwig will have one of her best years yet in a world where women cast themselves as heroes.