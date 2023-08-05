News

Goodbye love! 2023, the year of breakup and divorce in Farendula

Ricky Martin announced his divorce from Jawan Yosef after six years of marriage.

Photo/Social Network.

Alejandro Sanz and contemporary artist Rachel Valdes, who were together for three years, also announced their separation.

relationship between Sanj or Valdes It was good in the beginning, because “relations had turned sour”.

Taylor Swift surprised her fans at the end of her relationship with Joe Alvin.

Taylor suggested that the English actor did not want to marry her.

actor Timothée Chalamet and businesswoman Kylie Jenner They ended their relationship after 7 months.

Timothée Chalamet and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire announced their divorce after 18 years of marriage and assured that they would continue to be a constant presence in the lives of their three children.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire.

Singers Tini Stossel and Rodrigo de Paul publicly announced their separation after two years of relationship.

Tiny and Rodrigo de Paul.

Actress Sofia Vergara and actor Joe Manganiello have announced their divorce after seven years of marriage.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

Rav Alejandro and Rosalia ended their relationship at the end of July and the relationship ended by mutual consent.

According to international media reports, singers Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez mentioned that the couple would be separating from the month of January this year and the breakup was announced last July 17.

photo/infobe.

The video has over 60 million views and was the song with which they announced their commitment.

In that sense, we share a gallery of pictures and videos of couples who have separated their lives permanently? We don’t know.

In the last months of the year 2023, many famous people have told about their breakup. Tales son los casos de Rosalia y Raul Alejandro; Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez; Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and most recently singer Tini Stossel and soccer player Rodrigo De Paul.

