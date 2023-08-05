Gol launches a tool for creating music with AI; This is what you need to know

Gol launched AudioCraft, an AI tool that allows users to create music and sounds with text-based input, as part of its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s biggest effort toward generative AI.

META introduced AudioCraft, an open source tool that aims to make generative AI for audio simpler and more widely available.

All Facebook users can install Audiocraft, and Meta specifically invites researchers and music professionals to use it.

The new tool is the result of a combination of three generative AI models: MusicGen takes text input to create music, AudioGen does the same with sounds like footsteps or dogs barking, and an improved version of Encodec takes in the perceived quality of Los Dos. helps to improve. More Temprano.

MusicGen trained over 20,000 hours of music with a Meta Property license or with a specific license for this purpose, while AudioGen trained on public sound effects.

Gol introduced its first version of Encodec in October 2022 as an AI tool to compress and decompress audio files without losing quality for quick and easy sharing. Its purpose was to improve the quality of all sounds in the music field.

At the time, it focused exclusively on calls and voice messages in adverse conditions, such as poor network connectivity. This model has since evolved and today it presents itself with AudioGen and SoundGen as a tool that will help make synthetic sounds and music appear real when they are not being played.

AI Reviews from the world of music

If some artists have adopted generic AI tools to be more creative, others have criticized copyright infringement.

Drake and The Weeknd weren’t happy about being imitated in TikTok’s viral hit “Heart on My Sleeve,” a track that claimed to use AI versions of his vocals. deepfake acceptable.

On the other hand, Paul McCartney is among the most enthusiastic. I recently announced that a 1969 Beatles song would be produced with the help of AI.

