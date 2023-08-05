Goku’s disease – FayerWayer

August 4, 2023, 20:00

The Dragon Ball Super universe may solve one of its biggest mysteries that have been recorded throughout the history of manga and anime: the heart disease that kills Goku.

Trunks’ reality is doomed, among other things, because Goku is dying from a terrible heart disease for which there is no cure. In fact, he is not even capable of fighting against Androids 17 and 18.

The rest of the Z-fighters fight against this pair of Red Patrol bioandroids and are unfortunately defeated, with the exception of Trunks, who manage to escape and thus travel back in time to warn of things to come.

Where did Goku’s disease come from? Did you eat with a lot of salt? Tired of french fries? Have you used regular cigarettes? Nothing matches the fact that Earth-raised Saiyans have been reported to have this type of coronary disease. A sedentary lifestyle or being overweight cannot be considered as a cause either.

Detail of Dragon Ball Super

Everything is about to be resolved. One theory is that Goku contracted the disease from a bacterium he ingested during his visit to the planet Yardrat, where he learned to teleport.

If this is true, then Vegeta should suffer the same fate, since in Super he went to train in the same world. They are about to complete three years of this trip, so we expect the health of the Saiyan prince.