“God is great”: LeBron James publishes a video of his son Brony after being released from the hospital due to cardiac arrest

LeBron James posted a video of Brony after she went into heart failure

a publication of Lebron James Showing off her son on the social network has caused immense joy among her followers branny Am in very good condition after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week. its star nba stole the youth of 18 years playing the piano this Saturday, which is one of his first appearances since his health problem.

lebronfigure of Los Angeles Lakers and most interpreter in its history nbaposted a video where you can see branny playing piano with my brother Bryce Behind him. “Great climb! God is great! Brony is incredible ¡asi de simple! Keep going, young man! We are with you every step of the way”Accountant lebron under publication.

in images, bronnie james demonstrates his skill for the piano and returns it to his priest, particularly happy for the progress the young man has made having blasted the tunes for the morning in a training session with the Balance Sheet instrument. Have given. University of Southern California (USC) and i was discharged Cedars-Sinai Medical Center According to a family spokesman, El Martes por la noche.

if yes then of course it fell bronnie james My condition was stable, the pictures I published lebron It was a pleasant surprise for fanatics of nba from all over the world. the young man who joined them this year USC TrojansUniversity team preparing for an exhibition tour Greece or CroatiaAlso went to dinner with my family in Santa Monica, California this summer.

LeBron James posted a video of his son Brony following his cardiac arrest (AP)

It’s not the first time you’ve seen the mayor lebron playing a different musical instrument, because I once made a version of “all about me” In john legend After a great win with the collegiate team of sierra valley On December 2021

after less than 48 hours in the hospital and after my first moments there Intensive Care Unit (ICU)son of mayor Lebron James I got medical discharge and was sent to his house. branny suffered cardiac arrest during a training session in Galen Center, where the 911 call was made, and I received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before getting to the ambulance. the doctor of his last part told that he had come “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable” In the hospital.

it is expected that branny Get more medical tests done in the next few days to check the cause of cardiac arrest. However, if you don’t know whether or not you’ll ever play the ball game again, you have something in front of the fanatics because Lebron James I stressed that I hope they can play together nba,

