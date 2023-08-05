Gigi Hadid arrested for drug possession in the Cayman Islands

Brawl in the world of the famous gringo! gigi hadid Last week, he was arrested in the United States on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a flight to the Cayman Islands. According to website TMZ, the 28-year-old model was approached by customs agents after being discovered and had to post bail in order to be released.

friend of Kendall Jenner and the mother of the only daughter of zain, Gigi On July 10, contact was made with an accomplice whose identity has not been released. The model reportedly landed at Owen Roberts International Airport on a private jet and after placing her bags in a scanner, US Customs and Border Protection agents manually searched her luggage and found small amounts of marijuana and smoking pot.

Although the enforcement agency determined that the marijuana was for personal use only, he and his accomplice were arrested on charges of importing marijuana and importing marijuana smoking pot. Gigi He was indicted at the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center, where he received $1,000 bail, and was later released pending trial.

Significantly, this controversy came to the fore in the same week when the new song was released. zainher ex-boyfriend. “love like this” will arrive on digital platforms this Friday (July 21) via Mercury Records by Universal Music.

After being together for six years, the relationship between the two broke up. Zayn Malik it is gigi hadid Expires in October 2021. together they are the parents of Chasm, a girl. model mom, yolanda hadid, went to court and accused the ex-son-in-law of aggression, a version that the singer denied. However, according to TMZ, he admitted that the family had disagreements and asked for privacy.

