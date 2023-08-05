Gal Gadot: The rumor assures that there may be a third installment of Wonder Woman 3

AleAfter several months of uncertainty whether there will be a third delivery wonder woman, girl gadot I gave some hope to thousands of followers of this saga.

What did Gal Gadot say about Wonder Woman 3?

The actress spoke about her immense love for her character while promoting the action film on NetflixPeople of Stone, at ComicBook.com.

I love playing La Mujer Maravilla. It is very near and sweet to my heart. Because of what James (Gunn) and Peter (Safran) say, let’s develop Wonder Woman 3 together girl gadot

Negative rumors about the creation of this third belt ended at the end of last year, when it was announced Top leadership changes at DC Films And several American midfielders indicated they knew it. wonder woman 3 It won’t be filmed, mainly because it has been removed patty jenkins as director.

Ale dc universe will start a new delivery in 2025, starting with the film Superman: Legacy, But after Henry Cavill’s dismissal and refusal last December, among the changes that have taken place at Avicenna are new actors playing Superman or Batman. ben affleck To go with the horseman of the night.

What is Gal Gadot’s personal image?

The first time the actress played her character Princess Diana It was due to appear in the film in 2016 Batman Vs Superman: Origin of Justice.

A year after his own film, which collected $822.8 million in a box office, what he did was deliver a second one which came out in 2020 called K. wonder woman 1984, directed by both Patty Jenkins.

Gadot also described the character in La Liga de la Justicia by Zack Snyder (2017), made a cameo in ¡Shazam! (2019) and another in the recent releases of The Flash, a film starring Ezra Miller.