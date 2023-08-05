News

Gal Gadot has been confirmed to return in Wonder Woman 3

Now it’s official! wonder woman 3 alive inside the new dcu, In a new interview with ComicBook, girl gadot said it would develop a sequel within the new continuity with the help of DC james gunn it is Peter SafranHead of the publisher’s film division.

“I love playing Wonder Woman. This is a character that is very close to my heart. As I hear from James and Peter, we’re going to be developing his third film together.”, he remarked.

In announcements for the first chapter of the publisher’s new shared universe, james gunn it is Peter Safran revealed the development of Paradise LostA new series that will explore the mythical island of Themyscira years before Diana was born.

According to Safran, the production will be one of a kind game of Thrones Explore Paradise Island further »The political machinations behind the all-female society.,

No names have been attached to the project yet. Paradise Lost And it doesn’t even have a release date.

