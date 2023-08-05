Gal Gadot Confirms “Wonder Woman 3” Without Patty Jenkins



Photo: Disclosure/Modern Popcorn

Actress Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in the films, has confirmed that DC Studios is developing a new Wonder Woman film to be directed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

In an interview with Israeli website Can.org, the actress reiterated plans for a third feature, which she had already told American website Comic Book earlier this week. Gadot confirmed, “We are developing a third film and we’ll see what happens with that.” “Nobody talked to me about the stop, I was told I was in good hands and I could rest assured.”

End of partnership with Patty Jenkins

He added, “Now we were supposed to shoot a third film with my dear friend and very talented director Patty, but that won’t happen.”

The director made two films featuring the character, but his script for a third feature film was rejected by Gunn and Safran. Given that “Wonder Woman 1984” was a serious disaster, it’s likely that the filmmaker’s script also didn’t live up to what DC Studios had planned for the heroine. Given this, it was expected that the character would also get a new interpreter, as had recently happened with Superman.

However, while Henry Cavill was dropped, all signs now indicate Gadot will retain her role in the DCU reboot.

amazon series

The story of Wonder Woman may be related to the launch of a new series “Paradise Lost” on the Max platform, which is set in the early days of the founding of the Amazon city on the island of Themyscira. But, there is not much information about this production or my casting as of now.