Gal Gadot confirms new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie

One of DC’s most beloved superheroines, “Wonder Woman” will win another film production. Fans of the franchise – which already has two movies – are thrilled with the continuation of the story in theaters.

Gal Gadot shows off her ‘Wonder Woman’ skills

girl gadotThe actress, who plays the heroine in the feature films produced by DC Studios, said in an interview with Comic Book that a sequel will be made.

According to the actress, DC executives are planning development of the feature, which should take place during the production company’s reformation period.

“I love playing Wonder Woman. This is a character that is very close to my heart. As I hear from James and Peter, we are going to develop his third film together.” Girl,

It should be noted that the information has not yet been confirmed james gunn or by Peter Safranco-CEO of DC Studios, but gadot It is certain that she will be in the third film of the Amazon Warrior.

The director must have given the reason for canceling the film

According to Deadline, DC Studios canceled the third film in the “Wonder Woman” franchise because of the director’s behavior.

James Gunn, Peter Safran and Warner Bros. lead. Pictures disliked the script co-written with Geoff Johns. He would have claimed that the text had the same structural problems as “Wonder Woman”, shot in 1984.

However, at the meeting, everyone was willing to give the director another chance, and sent notes on the script asking for a redo.

fans divided

On social networks, there were those who were thrilled, but some DC fans criticized the fact girl gadot Continue acting in features. He compared it to the fact that the heroes Superman and Batman found new interpreters in the DC Cinematic Universe.

“I would love a new Wonderwoman, because a trinity formed by a new Batman and Superman, but with the same Wonder Woman, would be very strange. Also, his image is already linked to the old DCEU”, said an internet user.

“Everyone was waiting for a new actress like Batman and Superman would have new actors, this is so sloppy, I can’t stand this nightmare anymore”, highlighted another.

playback/twitter

“James Gunn shot himself in the foot, I thought the recent failure was teaching him something, sad… this was his chance to find a new actress (and to be honest, a good actress), Nothing against Gal Gadot, but she is, a third said, “I’m not a good actress and I’ve been told.”

“To tell you the truth, I would even love a new Wonder Woman, so much so that I was already looking for a fancast”, said another.

Follow OFuxico on Google News and get alerts about top news stories about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!