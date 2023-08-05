From Marilia Mendonca to Katy Perry: Canta Comigo Teen candidates invest in big hits – Canta Comigo Teen 4



No one will stand still as the new episode of the musical reality show Edu Moraes/Record TV

The fifth qualifying round of the concert, led by Rodrigo Faro and Tissiene Pinheiro, will take place this Sunday (30). candidates for sing with me teen 4 Bet on hit songs from great national and international singers such as Maria Rita and Rihanna.

Among the selected successes are: Umbrella, from Rihanna; overcome, diva Marilia Mendonca; I Kissed a Girl, pop singer Katy Perry; waterway, by Maria Rita; Demon, from the Imagine Dragons group; water under the bridge, singer Adele; you’re the reason, by Callum Scott and Leona Lewis; bad business, that of Pagodeiro Dilcinho; poison Girla classic by zeze di camargo and luciano and Hurt, by Christina Aguilera.

The program also got a special judge: Juliana Nepoua, the successful TV Miramar presenter from Mozambique.

Children and teenagers will give their full contribution in this competition. Different stories, but same love for music. In the competition, young talents between the ages of 9 and 16 from all over Brazil show their musical talents in individual or group performances, singing in the most diverse styles and rhythms.

Little singers need to enthuse the 100 judges of the attraction. If any of them likes the performance of the candidate, they can get up and sing along with the contestant from their booth. The more technicians are lined up, the more points the participant can earn. Whoever reaches the finals and wins, receives a prize of R$200,000.

Who hasn't ever raised their voice in front of a friend, huh? for the judges of sing with me teen 4, This is the most common of them! United by similar interests, the artists share a friendship filled with confidence, laughter and of course, lots of music – some have already performed together and even attended concerts together. Let's see more details!



Do you know when your friend starts singing and you decide to finish? That's almost what happened to Alan Wilches and Adriana Farias. On her official Instagram, Judge commented that she found her friend ready to start her show at the FIESP Cultural Center lounge. He couldn't stop himself and sang to the tune of Minha Gioconda, which was Kristian and Ralph's version.



Already here, Sabrina Caldana and Rafael Malouf agreed to record Don't Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders, and they nailed it! While Jury was on instruments, the singer released her voice and was also compared to the band's lead singer Chrissy Hinde.



Gosh, this meeting just turned out to be the best! After Thiaginho's show, judges Andre Marinho and Lucas Morato reviewed that law in the dressing room. Pericles, Rael, Abayomi and Douglas Silva also joined in the chorus of the Sensakao group's song Oya.



How about these 1990s legends?! The Fat Family were present at the special celebrating 40 years of rapper Thaiday's career and left the audience wanting more.



It was already possible to imagine that the inclusion of Thalita Pertuzzatti, Deborah Pinheiro and Nat Guareschi could only lead to a spectacle worth millions. The Whitney Houston performer and winner of the first season of Canta Comigo released her voice with her song Killing Me Softly by the Fugees, while Nat performed on the podcast.



Sing along with someone you've admired since childhood? it's a dream! Flavinha achieved this moment when she released her voice with her inspirational inspiration Lee Martins, who had a birthday, and performed Rouge's hit Um Anjo Veio Me Falar.



They even rock the troupe backstage! Paloma Marques shares a moment of relaxation with friends as she plays and sings Asa Branca by Luiz Gonzaga. That's what we love!



On the jury's birthday, Gabriel Torres, Paloma Marques, Nicolás Torres, Anna Maz and Ricardo Hora took the stage to release their voices. The judges sang great hits and included Shallow by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.



Here and there, friendship has resulted in the making of millions! Claw released the song Livre, Leve e Lauca in 2023 featuring rapper Pele Milfloze.