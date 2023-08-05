From Marilia Mendonca to Katy Perry: Canta Comigo Teen candidates invest in big hits – Canta Comigo Teen 4
The fifth qualifying round of the concert, led by Rodrigo Faro and Tissiene Pinheiro, will take place this Sunday (30). candidates for sing with me teen 4 Bet on hit songs from great national and international singers such as Maria Rita and Rihanna.
Among the selected successes are: Umbrella, from Rihanna; overcome, diva Marilia Mendonca; I Kissed a Girl, pop singer Katy Perry; waterway, by Maria Rita; Demon, from the Imagine Dragons group; water under the bridge, singer Adele; you’re the reason, by Callum Scott and Leona Lewis; bad business, that of Pagodeiro Dilcinho; poison Girla classic by zeze di camargo and luciano and Hurt, by Christina Aguilera.
The program also got a special judge: Juliana Nepoua, the successful TV Miramar presenter from Mozambique.
Children and teenagers will give their full contribution in this competition. Different stories, but same love for music. In the competition, young talents between the ages of 9 and 16 from all over Brazil show their musical talents in individual or group performances, singing in the most diverse styles and rhythms.
Little singers need to enthuse the 100 judges of the attraction. If any of them likes the performance of the candidate, they can get up and sing along with the contestant from their booth. The more technicians are lined up, the more points the participant can earn. Whoever reaches the finals and wins, receives a prize of R$200,000.
This musical reality show airs on TV screens every Sunday at 6 pm.
