Freedom’s Sound and its relation to QAnon principles

Tegucigalpa, Honduras. independent film call of freedom, Made by Santa Fe Films and Angel Studios, it has generated controversy and high expectations since its release in the United States. The Strap will be in theaters in Honduras at the end of August, put it on the table for dealing with minors in Honduras and Latin America, A crime that continues to rise in the area. includes the sound of freedom recommended by filmmaker Mel Gibson, I promoted it as one of the most anticipated bars of the season. However, since its arrival in cinemas, there have been many critics who have hinted at its history Play along with QAnon conspiracy theories about child sex trafficking.

QAnon is the general term for a wide range of Internet conspiracy theories that claim, It’s a lie that the world is ruled by a bunch of devil-worshipping pedophiles Who are plotting against Donald Trump as well as running a global network of child sex trafficking. QAnon adherents believe this group includes prominent Democrats Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros, Also many entertainment stars and Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres, and religious figures such as Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama. Many of them also believe that, in addition to abusing children, some members of this group kill and eat their victims with the aim of extracting life-sustaining chemicals from their blood.

According to QAnon folklore, Trump was recruited by high-ranking generals to run for president in 2016. It aims to dismantle this criminal conspiracy, end its control over politics and the media, and ultimately bring its members to justice.

From the beginning, QAnon has incorporated elements of many other communities that believe in conspiracy theories, such as some claims about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the existence of UFOs, and movements that believe that the 11-S There is an alternate truth about. , QAnon Anonymous, a podcast about the QAnon movement, defines it as a “broad spectrum conspiracy theory” or paraguay, as it continually evolves and adds new features and narratives. However, the existence of a global pedophile faction is the theory at the core of QAnon and what most, if not all, of its adherents believe.

The FBI has warned that QAnon represents a potential national terrorist threat.

A scathing review in Rolling Stone magazine indicated that the film was good. Sound of Freedom does not directly reflect any of these lies, nor does it reflect how many teen victims are trafficked by family members or acquaintances. “Nothing is said about harvesting children’s organs or drinking their blood. But the implication is that there is a very powerful pedophile elite operating on a global network”, Rolling Stone journalist Miles Cleary told CNN. In low-priced tickets, the lease lead to the finale collecting over $150 million in the United States alone. However, the film is indicated to “raise” his stats, As many tickets are given away through donations made on the Sound of Freedom website.

Register to continue enjoying the best periodical content