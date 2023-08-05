Francia responds if she was ‘pressured’ to donate kidney to Selena Gomez

This week Selena Gomez Congratulate your ex best friend through your social network Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to him in 2017 due to his health problems resulting from lupus. And Selena was criticized by some for supposedly walking away after a misunderstanding.

And because of that, the story behind kidney donation once again dominated the internet, with sources claiming that Raisa felt “pressured” to donate an organ to Gomez, as they were inseparable friends at the time.

Now, Francia is clearing up some of those rumors on her “Good Guys” podcast, which she hosts with her “I Met Your Father” co-star Josh Peck.

He said of the rumour: “Whenever I thought about getting my name in the press, I never thought about it. I’ve always thought of it from an actor’s point of view.”

“He and I came out publicly about our situation years ago and honestly we had to. The press found out about this story and we wanted to tell it. As far as what’s been going on lately, does that kind of prepare you for that? never. We never prepared for something like this. It always amazes me. I don’t know if it’s good or not.”

She recalled some of the negative comments she received when she donated, with people saying she did it just for publicity, to be in the media:

“I can’t read comments because I don’t match them… Sometimes I disappear (from social media) because people are mean. People are so mean… they grab you right there. Somebody said, ‘Oh, you just want attention because your career sucks.’ I say, ‘Is it a failure?” he laments.

And when asked if he was forced to donate a kidney, he further said: “Nobody forced me to do anything. It has come from the genuine goodness of my heart,” he said while trying to put an end to the rumour.

Selena and Francia have been at loggerheads in recent months after the singer remarked that her best friend in the industry is Taylor Swift, completely “forgetting” about the friend who donated her kidney.

Francia turned 35 on July 26 and received a tribute from Selena, who said: “Happiest birthday to this special human being. The artist wrote, it doesn’t matter where life takes us, I love you.

